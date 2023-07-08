Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations involving Trump cost more than $9 million





Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into President Donald Trump’s retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results cost more than $9 million in the first few months, documents released Friday show. .

The Special Counsel’s Office has spent more than $5.4 million on items such as employee salaries, travel and transportation, rent, supplies and equipment since the Attorney General’s appointment of Smiths Merrick Garland from November 2022 to the end of March, according to the Department of Justice’s Statement of Expenditures.

Department of Justice agencies spent an additional $3.8 million to support the special counsel. These expenses include the cost of protection details for the office of the special advocate as well as the hours worked by agents and analysts on investigations.

Trump was charged last month with 37 felony counts alleging he unlawfully kept classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refused government requests to return them. Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside the former president, have both pleaded not guilty.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and slammed the accusation as an attempt to damage his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024.

AP-NORC POLL: GOP support for Trump drops slightly after indictment of classified documents

Smith also dug into efforts by Trump and his allies to undo President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Since Smiths’ nomination, he has cast a wide net in demanding interviews and testimony related to fundraising, the Trump rally that preceded the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and communications between associates of Trump and election officials in battleground states.

In December, Smith subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, seeking communications with or involving Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies who have been involved in his efforts to try to overturn the election results.

The Justice Department also released details on Friday about spending on the investigation by former Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hurin into the presence of documents bearing classified marks found at the home of President Joe Bidens in the Delaware and in an office in Washington. Hurs’ team spent about $600,000, and another $570,000 was spent on Justice Department support expenses in the first two months or so of this investigation.

By comparison, Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia to swing the election outcome in his favor cost about $32 million, according to Justice Department documents. The Mueller investigation resulted in about three dozen criminal charges, including the conviction of half a dozen Trump associates.

Meanwhile, Special Counsel John Durhams recently wrapped up a four-year investigation into possible government errors and misconduct in the probe into potential Russian ties to the Trump campaign that cost more than $9 million. dollars. Durham’s report, released in May, says the FBI rushed its investigation into Russia and relied too heavily on raw, unconfirmed intelligence. Durham’s investigation led to the prosecutor securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee, but losing the only two criminal cases they brought to trial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/special-counsel-jack-smiths-investigations-involving-trump-have-cost-more-than-9-million The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos