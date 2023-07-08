Court declares Toshakhana v Imran Khan case admissible





A collage of Toshakhana gifts was allegedly sold by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The GeoNews/FilePTI chief’s attorney’s request to adjourn the hearing until Monday is denied. The trial court sets the Toshakhana case for a hearing on July 12.

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday upheld the maintainability of the Toshakhana case against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, Humayun Dilawar announced the reserved verdict, with the hearing scheduled for July 12. The witnesses were also summoned the same day.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on October 21 last year disqualified former Prime Minister in dismissal Toshakhana under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making ” misrepresentation and misrepresentation”.

A lower court then in May this year dismissed the motion of Khan, the first prime minister to be removed from office in a vote of no confidence challenging the maintainability of the benchmark.

Not only that, but the court also indicted the head of the PTI, who denied all the allegations against him.

The PTI leader then challenged the Magistrate’s Court’s decision to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which returned the case to the Magistrate’s Court for reconsideration within seven days.

Khan did not appear in court for the hearings which took place after orders from the IHC despite being repeatedly summoned by Judge Dilawar.

At today’s hearing, the lawyer for the electoral commission, a party in the case, said the PTI leader had asked for hearing exemptions and used ‘dilatory’ tactics.

“His arguments have already been presented by his lawyer”, disputed the lawyer.

The judge noted that the IHC granted such “great relief” to the head of the PTI.

To this, the former prime minister’s lawyer, Gohar Khan, said the High Court did not award redress; instead, he sent the case back to the trial court for reconsideration. “And I don’t agree with that.”

The lawyer further added that there was still time and that the court should render its decision in due course. The judge then denied the request to adjourn the hearing until Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Gohar said he was shocked by the decision and called it a “murder of justice”.

“We had informed the court that if our arguments were not heard, then we would go to the higher courts,” he said, saying the court announced the verdict after a “10-minute hearing”.

“We will go to the higher courts against this verdict.”

What is the Toshakhana case?

Under rules governing Toshakhana, a Persian word meaning “treasure house”, government officials can keep gifts if they are of low value, while they must pay a greatly reduced fee to the government for extravagant items.

The Toshakhana has been under a microscope since allegations emerged that Imran Khan bought the gifts he received as prime minister at ridiculous prices and sold them on the open market for staggering profits.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been accused of abusing his position as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 to buy and sell gifts in the possession of the state which were received during overseas visits and worth more than 140 million rupees ($635,000).

The gifts included watches donated by a royal family, according to government officials, who previously claimed Khan’s aides sold them in Dubai.

The gifts included seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex and the most expensive a “Master Graff limited edition” worth 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000).

The election commission order declared Imran disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

