Rising World “attacks” Jokowi policies, what’s up?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A number of parties, such as international institutions and a number of countries, are currently “attacking” the policies of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The policy that was “attacked” was the ban on exporting raw minerals to the downstream mining program in the country.

In 2020, the European Union took the Indonesian government to the World Trade Organization (WTO) for banning the export of nickel ore. But unfortunately, in October 2022, Indonesia was declared defeated by the Dispute Settlement Body (Dispute Settlement Body/ DSB) WTO.

However, the Jokowi government is not standing still. Indonesia finally filed a formal appeal against the defeat at the WTO in December 2022.

The appeal process has not started yet, now suddenly Indonesia has to suffer another “attack”. This time, the “attack” came from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Last week, the IMF suddenly issued a statement that Indonesia should consider phasing out the nickel export ban policy and not extending it to other commodities.

The IMF has also requested that the downstream program in Indonesia be reviewed, particularly from the point of view of cost-benefit analysis. According to the international lender, the downstream policy is detrimental to Indonesia.

“Fiscal costs in terms of lost annual (state) revenue currently appear low and this should be monitored as part of this cost-benefit assessment,” the IMF said in its Article IV Consultation report, quoted on Saturday ( 8/7/2023).

Therefore, the IMF calls for a regular analysis of the costs and benefits of endorsement. This analysis should be informed periodically with emphasis on the success of the downstream and whether or not to extend the downstream to other types of minerals.

“Industrial policies must also be designed in a way that does not hamper competition and innovation, while minimizing negative cross-border spillovers,” he added.

Thus, the IMF believes that the authorities should consider a more appropriate downstream domestic policy to achieve its objective of increasing the value added of production.

“Increase the added value of production, gradually removing export restrictions and not extending restrictions to other products,” he explained.

So why does the world continually “attack” this IR policy?

Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said the actions of a number of international organizations were an attempt to prevent Indonesia from becoming a developed country.

Bahlil explained that Indonesia currently aims to become a developed country. Meanwhile, industrialization is one of the keys to becoming a developed country.

“We aim to become a developing country into a developed country, not just from per capita income, that’s just one condition. But another requirement is industrialization,” Bahlil said during a briefing. a press conference some time ago.

This is similar to what European nations did, like England, for example, which in the 16th century began industrialization in the textile sector. Then there was the United States (US) which had a policy of imposing 40% import tariffs in 1930 to develop domestic industries.

Then China, which in the 1980s stipulated a National Component Level Policy (TKDN) in its products, was to reach 80%. Then there was Finland, which in 1986 introduced a policy prohibiting foreign investors from holding more than 20% of the shares.

“It’s ancient history. Can’t Indonesia follow in their footsteps? Should it follow the style of the IMF which I think is inappropriate for us to hear part of it, part of it is good that they praise us, those who are not good do not agree,” he said.

Even from a performance point of view. Instead of being detrimental, Bahlil said, the downstream policy has actually had a positive impact on the Indonesian economy. The downstream policy and ban on nickel exports carried out by the government since 2020 has managed to benefit up to 30 billion US dollars, equivalent to 450 trillion rupees (assuming an exchange rate of 15 000 rupees per US dollar). “Downstream of nickel, our nickel exports in 2017-2018 were only $3.3 billion, after exports stop, downstream in 2022 it’s almost $30 billion, ten times “, did he declare.

In terms of trade balance, there has also been an improvement, with Indonesia still posting a surplus for 25 consecutive months. Especially with China, which is Indonesia’s main trading partner, the trade balance has improved. In 2018, Indonesia’s trade balance with China was $18.4 billion in deficit.

However, along with the downstream implementation, the trade balance deficit between Indonesia and China will decrease to US$1.6 billion in 2022, and even become a surplus of US$1.2 billion in 2022. first quarter of 2023.

“It is the result of backing and encouraging our exports to no longer be in the form of raw materials, but in the form of semi-finished and finished products,” Bahlil said.

The Ministry of Investment noted that since the implementation of the downstream policy, the growth of the average job creation in the downstream sector has reached 26.9% every year for the past four years.

Similarly, on the state revenue side, it has also met the target in the past two years. In 2021, government revenue will reach IDR 2,003.1 trillion, or 114.9% of target, and in 2022, it will reach IDR 2,626.4 trillion, or 115.9% of target. the goal. “So IMF, don’t talk in vain like that,” Bahlil said again.

Nevertheless, Bahlil admitted that in the context of state revenue for export taxes on commodities, there has indeed been a reduction since the implementation of the export ban policy.

However, when the endorsement was made, the government pocketed additional revenue in terms of Corporation Tax (PPh), Value Added Tax (VAT) and Section 21 PPh from workers. Also, increased job opportunities.

Responding to various disagreements over government policies, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that despite the many doubts and challenges that have been raised regarding the mining program downstream of the Indonesia, in fact, on every occasion, visits to several partner countries and friendly countries, the downstream program receives appreciation and praise.

“Just as happened when I accompanied President Jokowi to Australia a few days ago, from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Australia’s Minister of Industry, he also recognized and saw that Indonesia has already done great progress in its economy because it remained firm and focused on the downstream mining program,” Luhut posted on his official Instagram account, Thursday (6/7/2023).

Luhut also said that apart from a visit to Australia, his party also visited Papua New Guinea (PNG) to open opportunities for economic cooperation.

“And again, the minerals endorsement is central to the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as PNG also sees the great potential of this program to reduce poverty there. For this reason, President Jokowi and Prime Minister James Marape have agreed to form a task force to follow up,” he said.

Luhut believes that in the eyes of developed countries and international institutions, Indonesia’s downstream mining program means nothing. But for him, the endorsement is President Joko Widodo’s best legacy to give to the nation’s next generation in the next 20 or even 50 years.

“I want young Indonesians to have the enthusiasm not to be afraid of all the pressure that is put on your nation. Take a good example from President Joko Widodo on how a leader must have a firm what you are doing is beneficial for the progress of the people and your nation, you are on the right path. Never leave the future of our nation to other countries,” Luhut said.

