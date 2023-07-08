Politics
Zelenskyy wins NATO bid with Erdogan’s backing
Istanbul, Türkiye: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday secured Turkey’s crucial backing for his country’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after winning a pledge from the United States for cluster munitions that could inflict massive damage to Russian forces on the battlefield.
Washington’s decision to deliver the controversial weapons banned in much of the world, but not Russia or Ukraine, raises the stakes dramatically in the war, which entered its 500th day on Saturday.
Zelenskyy has traveled across Europe in an attempt to obtain bigger and better weapons for his outmatched army, which has launched a long-awaited counter-offensive that is progressing less rapidly than Ukraine’s allies had hoped.
BACKER FOR BID Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a joint press conference at Vahdettin Mansion in the northwestern Turkish city of Istanbul, Friday, July 7, 2023. AFP PHOTO
He called the latest US arms package “timely, broad and indispensable”, tweeting that it will “provide new tools for the deoccupation of our land”. US President Joe Biden has admitted that supplying Ukraine with weapons capable of covering several football fields with hundreds of multiple small explosives was “a difficult decision”. “And by the way, I discussed it with our allies,” Biden told CNN. “The Ukrainians are out of ammunition.” Humanitarian groups strongly condemn the decision to provide cluster munitions, which may fail to explode and potentially endanger civilians for years to come.
Defending the U.S. decision, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed there was “a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks rolled into Ukrainian positions and took more Ukrainian territory.” Russian officials issued no immediate response.
As the war passed the 500-day mark, the United Nations condemned the civilian cost inflicted.
More than 9,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a statement on Friday. , although rights experts have previously warned that the real tally is likely. much higher than counted.
The observer mission said three times as many civilians had been killed in the past 500 days as in the previous eight years of hostilities in eastern Ukraine.
The Kremlin is watching closely
Zelenskyy’s talks in Turkey, a strategic member of NATO and uncomfortable with the West, were closely watched by the Kremlin, which has tried to break its international isolation by cultivating strong relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan has tried to portray himself as a neutral mediator, dramatically boosting wartime trade with Russia, while supplying Ukraine with drones and other weapons that have helped prevent Kremlin forces from seizing of Kiev in the first weeks of the war.
But while reiterating his long-standing call for both sides to begin peace negotiations, Erdogan risked angering Russian President Vladimir Putin by giving unequivocal support to Ukraine’s NATO aspiration.
“There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, in the northwest of the country.
As Zelenskyy pushes for NATO membership “now”, the White House has urged restraint and made it clear that it will not happen at next week’s summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Erdogan, meanwhile, said he would personally brief Putin on the negotiations when the Kremlin chief makes his first visit to Turkey since next month’s invasion.
The Turkish leader said he and Putin would discuss possible prisoner swaps, as well as a possible extension of a deal brokered last year under which Ukraine was able to ship grain to market global.
The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.
Meanwhile, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said on Friday that he was “making progress” in inspecting several areas of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, after having claimed that it had been mined.
kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of planning a provocation at the Russian-controlled site, raising alarm about the threat of a radioactive disaster at Europe’s largest atomic facility.
The Ukrainian military claimed this week that “external objects similar to explosive devices” had been placed on the outer roof of the site’s third and fourth reactors.
