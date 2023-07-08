Lucas: Trump Freezes Fox





Fox News should have bereavement counselors on hand if Donald Trump boycotts the first nationalized televised presidential debate next month in Milwaukee.

That’s how Boston University does it when it provides bereavement counselors to law students unhappy with U.S. Supreme Court rulings that don’t go their way, like student loans.

Fox News bereavement counselors would administer not only the Fox News executives praying for Trump to run, but also the rest of the 10 (and counting) Republican presidential candidates.

Fox News is co-sponsoring the event with the Republican National Committee. It is due to take place on August 23.

Both the cable news network and the candidates need Trump’s participation to attract viewers and make the event work.

Without Trump the showman onstage with the rest of the candidates, the debate won’t be worth watching, and everyone knows it. Without the showman, there is no show.

Despite his troubles, two impeachments and two indictments, Trump is by far the leading Republican candidate to win the GOP presidential nomination. If so, he would face the declining President Biden in a 2024 vs. 2020 rematch.

The more Biden and the politicized Democratic-led and FBI-led US Justice Department go after Trump and cover up Biden family wrongdoing, the more popular Trump becomes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is second in GOP polls, but he’s about 20 to 30 percentage points behind Trump, while the rest of the field has little impact in the polls.

To qualify for the debate, candidates must pledge support for the eventual Republican presidential nominee, post 1% in three national polls and list 200 donors in at least 20 states.

The rules set by the RNC are designed to weed out fringe candidates and prevent a heavy circus atmosphere that took place in 2006 when Trump first appeared on the scene as a presidential candidate.

For the elected officials, it would be the first time the public would see the surviving candidates face off in a national setting. Of course, the one they would be looking for the most is Trump, the leader of the pack.

But Trump, who is in a love affair with Fox News, is threatening to play the spoiler and not show up, which would be a blow to Fox News.

Trump accused the cable news network, which covered him extensively in 2016, of excluding him from coverage, ignoring his crowded campaign rallies and siding with DeSantis.

Fox News needs Trump’s participation to make the debate worth watching. This is the first televised debate of the presidential campaign, a campaign that promises to be polemical and controversial.

Without Trump, there will be no spectacle, and voters know it.

Candidates know this too. They need Trump on stage as much as they need Fox News, not just to prosecute him, but to play against him. Without Trump, the Republican Party is like the New England Patriots without Tom Brady.

Trump is so far ahead in the Republican polls that he doesn’t need anyone to pull Superman’s cape, let alone submit to attacks from people who worked for him – Mike Pence, Nikki Haley or wanted to work for him. Chris Christie, the former Governor of New Jersey.

Christie, who has supported Trump in the past, predicted last week that Trump’s ego would not allow him to avoid the debate.

If Trump doesn’t want to debate, then he doesn’t want to be president, Christie quipped.

He can’t have a big TV show he’s not on, Christie told Maureen Dowd of The New York Times.

Yes he can.

Not only is Trump talking about boycotting the debate, but he’s also considering hosting a counter-TV event or rally at the same time.

I don’t mean to brag, but the debate won’t be very exciting if I’m not here, said the boastful Trump.

He is right.

Peter Lucas is a veteran journalist and political columnist from Massachusetts.

No Trump, no notes for the Fox August GOP debate. (AP file photo)

