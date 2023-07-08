PTI backs bailout deal at IMF meeting





CARACHI:

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan expressed support for a recently reached bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after meeting with officials from the lender on Friday, his party said.

The IMF said it was seeking support from major political parties, including the PTI, for the new nine-month $3 billion stand-by arrangement and the policies ahead of the fall general elections. associated with the program.

PTI leader and former finance minister Hammad Azhar, who attended the meeting virtually, said in a Twitter post that the former prime minister and his economic team had discussed the staff-level deal for the week. last between the IMF and the government.

The IMF team today visited President Imran Khan at his residence. The meeting was attended by IMF Country Chief Nathan Porter who joined virtually from Washington and Resident Representative Esther Perez who was physically present. The PTI team included President Imran Khan,…

— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 7, 2023

“In this context, we support the overall objectives and key policies,” Azhar said, adding that the meeting at Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore was attended in person by IMF officials while the mission chief Nathan Porter joined virtually.

The meeting lasted over an hour, during which “discussions took place around the staff-level agreement that the IMF has reached with the government of Pakistan for a $3 billion stand-by arrangement on nine months and in this context we support the key general and political objectives,” the PTI leader said.

“We welcome the SBA (stand-by arrangement) to preserve macroeconomic stability by anchoring external financing and sound policies ahead of national elections scheduled for fall this year and until a new government is formed.

“We wish to emphasize the importance of programs aimed at protecting low-income segments of the population from high inflation,” he added.

Azhar further said that the PTI sees political stability and the rule of law as integral to Pakistan’s economic stability.

“Following free, fair and timely elections in accordance with the Constitution, a new government mandated by the people will launch reforms and engage longer term with multilateral institutions to pursue economic transformation, higher and more inclusive growth” , did he declare.

He also shared that Imran will deliver a speech on this shortly.

Earlier, IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement that meetings with political parties should “seek assurances of their support for key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program. before the next national elections”.

The new deal, which will be vital to help stabilize the country’s struggling $350 billion economy, will be submitted for IMF executive board approval on July 12.

The program aims to replace a four-year extended finance facility program, originally signed by the PTI government in 2019, and which expired last month.

The last government departed from agreements reached under an earlier IMF program days before its ousting in a parliamentary vote last year, delaying program implementation and increasing the economic uncertainty.

General elections are due to take place in early November.

The new program will span three governments – the incumbent installed under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose term ends in August, an interim administration that will conduct the elections, and then a new government after the elections.

Azhar said Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party believed political stability was key to the economy and called for “free, fair and timely” elections, after which a new government would launch reforms and engage in the longer term with multilateral partners. establishments.

The meeting is the most high-profile engagement for the PTI leader since he was ousted from power less than four years into his five-year term.

(With additional input from the News Desk)

