Prime Minister Modi will visit Warangal, Bikaner today; unveil projects worth more than Rs 30,000 crore





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects in Telangana worth around Rs 6,100 crore on Saturday. Furthermore, it will unveil development projects worth more than Rs 24,300 crore in Bikaner, aimed at improving the infrastructure and welfare of the region. “Leaving for Warangal to witness a program where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs 6,100 crore,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. He further added that these works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways and will benefit the people of Telangana. Depart for Warangal to witness a program where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs. 6100 crores. This work covers different sectors ranging from highways to railways. They will benefit the people of Telangana. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2023 In a separate tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Bikaner, Rajasthan will be privileged to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects today. These include the Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield highway. With this , where the lives of lakhs of people in the four states will be easier, development will also enjoy new energy.” Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day visit covering four states. On Friday, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects worth over Rs 12,100 crore in Varanasi. He also visited Gorakhpur and Raipur and inaugurated multiple projects. In Warangal, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for 176 km long national road projects worth over Rs 5,550 crores. It will also lay the foundation stone for the Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit. To be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, the modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced rolling stock manufacturing capability, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Meanwhile, in Bikaner, the Prime Minister will dedicate a six-lane green highway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor to the nation. Stretching over 500 km in Rajasthan, this section which runs from Jakhdawali village in Hanumangarh district to Khetlawas village in Jalore district, is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 11,125 crore. In addition, giving a boost to the electricity sector in the region, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Phase I of the Interstate Transmission Line for the Green Energy Corridor worth approximately Rs 10,950 crore. Also read: A delegation of Indian CEOs is expected to visit France during PM Modis’ trip

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/in-focus/story/pm-modi-to-visit-warangal-bikaner-today-unveil-projects-worth-over-rs-30000-crore-388803-2023-07-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos