Latest from Trump: Trump attacks DeSantis and blunders over clumsy markers at campaign event for farmers

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election focuses on a bizarre Oval Office meeting during the final days of his administration, according to a report.

CNN reported that investigators interviewed several witnesses about the December 2020 meeting, including former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne.

As the months-long investigation appears to be heating up, Mr. Trump’s co-defendant in his federal criminal case appeared in court on Thursday. Longtime aide Walt Nauta has pleaded not guilty to charges of helping Mr Trump conceal classified documents from the government.

It came nearly a month after Mr Trump was arraigned on the 38-count federal indictment accusing him of unlawfully retaining national defense information and obstructing justice. .

Mr Trump campaigned in Iowa on Friday during which he awkwardly vowed to deny entry to the United States to all Communists and markers, despite the Sharpies presumably being OK.

On Saturday, he travels to Nevada to rally potential primary voters.

Former President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed that he is not a frequent visitor to ice cream chain Dairy Queen. During a stop at a Dairy Queen in Iowa, Trump appeared puzzled by requests for a Blizzard, the most famous item on the ice cream parlor menu. Everyone wants a Blizzard. What is a Blizzard? Trump asked raising his hands in the air, prompting laughter from the crowd. The Blizzard is soft serve ice cream mixed with a variety of toppings and has been a mainstay in the ice cream chain since 1985.

1688832020Judge rules Trump can testify in trial of former FBI agent

Andrew Feinberg has the details.

In complaining about the $9 million cost of investigations into his actions related to the 2020 election and his hoarding of classified documents, former President Donald Trump managed to score something of his own by comparing them to the investigation into the discovery of a small number of classified documents in the possession of Joe Biden.

If Special Counsel Jack Smith racked up $9 million in costs, it’s simply because of the sprawling nature of the investigation, spanning multiple states, and the fact that it’s two-pronged (the documents and the alleged interference in the 2020 elections).

One of Trump’s latest messages highlights the seriousness of the allegations against him, relative to the limited nature of the Biden investigation:

Jack Smith, the wacky prosecutor that corrupt Joe Biden and his thugs stuck me during the political campaign in which Biden loses BIG (a no, no absolute!), has just announced that he has already spent more than 9 million dollars, on this ongoing witch hunt. Bidens’ special prosecutor, by comparison, spent next to nothing. Misconduct of the prosecutor for the purpose of election interference!

Smith also dug into efforts by Trump and his allies to undo President Joe Bidens’ election victory.

Since Smiths’ nomination, he has cast a wide net in demanding interviews and testimony related to fundraising, the Trump rally that preceded the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and communications between associates of Trump and election officials in battleground states.

In December, Smith subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, seeking communications with or involving Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies who have been involved in his efforts to try to overturn the election results.

The Justice Department also released details on Friday about spending on the investigation by former Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur into the presence of documents bearing classified marks found at President Joe Bidens’ home in the Delaware and in an office in Washington. Hurs’ team spent about $600,000, and another $570,000 was spent on Justice Department support expenses in the first two months or so of this investigation.

By comparison, Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia to swing the election outcome in his favor cost about $32 million, according to Justice Department documents. The Mueller investigation resulted in about three dozen criminal charges, including the conviction of half a dozen Trump associates.

Meanwhile, Special Counsel John Durhams recently wrapped up a four-year investigation into possible government errors and misconduct in the probe into potential Russian ties to the Trump campaign that cost more than $9 million. dollars. Durhams’ report, released in May, said the FBI had rushed its investigation into Russia and relied too heavily on raw, unconfirmed intelligence. Durham’s investigation led to prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee, but losing the only two criminal cases they tried.

1688829020Jack Smith investigations involving Trump cost over $9 million

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results cost more than $9 million in the first few months, documents show. released on Friday.

The Office of Special Advocates has spent more than $5.4 million on items such as employee salaries, travel and transportation, rent, supplies and equipment since Smiths’ appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland from November 2022 to the end of March, according to the statement of expenditure of the Ministry of Justice.

Department of Justice agencies spent an additional $3.8 million to support the special counsel. These expenses include the cost of protection details for the office of special advocates as well as the hours worked by agents and analysts on investigations.

Trump was indicted last month on 37 counts, alleging he illegally kept classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refused government requests to return them. Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside the former president, have both pleaded not guilty.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and slammed the accusation as an attempt to damage his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024.

1688827820DeSantis faces lagging Fox News polls

Mr. DeSantis is currently second in the GOP poll, but trails Mr. Trump by a substantial margin with recent polls showing Trump leading by 27 percentage points, according to FiveThirtyEight.

1688827589Trump slams DeSantis, declaring himself the most pro-farmer president ever

Campaigning in Iowa, former President Donald Trump attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as an enemy of corn-based ethanol during his biggest campaign event in the first caucus state in almost four months.

Trump, appearing Friday at Council Bluffs in the western part of the state, criticized his main Republican 2024 presidential rival for voting as a congressman to oppose the federal mandate for the fuel additive that the Iowa leads the nation in production.

Trump declared himself the most pro-farmer president you’ve ever had at the event, which was intended to promote his administration’s agricultural record and tout his oversight of regulatory clawbacks on farmers. I fought for Iowa ethanol like no president in history, he said.

On a rainy Friday, Trump spoke to more than 1,000 Iowa and Nebraska residents crammed into the event hall inside the Mid-America Center, with hundreds more huddled under umbrellas lined up outside. exterior of the arena.

As a Florida congressman, DeSantis co-sponsored a bill in 2017 that would have immediately ended the renewable fuel standard, a position consistent with fiscal conservatives who view such mandates as government overreach.

Iowa also needs to know that Ron DeSanctus totally despises Iowa ethanol and ethanol in general, Trump said, intentionally pronouncing his rival’s name as he regularly does. He’s been fighting it for years. Remember, as a congressman, he voted against it and fought for years to kill every job.

The DeSantis campaign described the attack as a distortion. As president, Gov. Ron DeSantis will champion farmers and use every tool available to open up new markets, campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin said in an emailed statement.

1688826620Voices: Freedom Caucus launching Marjorie Taylor Greene looks worse for them than for her

Ms. Greenes, members of the Freedom Caucus who talk trash, might have sealed her fate with the bomb throwers. But the real divide runs much deeper and shows how, in the end, Ms Greene might be more effective at embracing a conservative agenda when the Freedom Caucus would rather just complain and stay ideologically pure.

1688825420What you need to know as the GOP prepares to investigate the Hunter Biden case

The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to investigate the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after he made sweeping allegations of misconduct at the agency.

The heads of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability and Ways and Means committees launched a joint investigation into the federal case against President Joe Bidens’ youngest son days after the announcement the month last that he would plead guilty to the tax offenses as part of a deal with the Department of Justice.

Here’s what you need to know about the emergent survey:

