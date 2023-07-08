US giants are heavily overexposed to the risk of war with China





JThe only country that can rival the United States in terms of economic, political, and military power is China. And Beijing’s military threat to the United States is growing. China continues to bully Taiwan, a longtime American friend and home of Taiwan Semiconductor, a pillar of the digital revolution and artificial intelligence. CALIFORNIA REPAIRS: WHAT NEWSOM SAID AHEAD OF THE TASK FORCE’S FINAL PROPOSAL

China also continues to pursue bogus territorial claims against Japan and the Philippines, two staunch US treaty allies. digital infrastructure. But what would a war with China mean for the various sectors of the American economy? I’ve written about this topic recently, but given the growing prospect of a US-China war, it’s worth delving into. To begin, consider that over 1,000 American companies have operations in China. China is a major source of revenue for many of America’s biggest companies, including Apple, Caterpillar, John Deere and Nike. Equally important, these companies and several hundred other American companies use China as a source for their global supply chains. Unfortunately, most American companies have adopted a “head in the sand” policy regarding the possibility of war between the United States and China. In the event of a hot war, US corporations currently generating revenue from an enemy nation would suffer dramatic revenue losses. THE Street

the results of a Bank of America study last June. He showed that Wynn Resorts generates 70% of its revenue from China, Las Vegas Sands more than 60%. Among semiconductor companies, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, NXP, Qorvo and Broadcom all generate more than 30% of their revenue in China. General Motors sells more than 3 million vehicles a year in China. Cummins Engine derives 40% of its revenue from China. Many of America’s most successful fast food companies, such as KFC, McDonalds and Starbucks, also have outsized exposure to China. Companies should resort to relocation or proximity. Companies should contract with US construction, engineering, materials and logistics firms to bring supply chains home or to close neighbors like Mexico and Canada. In the short term, reconfiguring supply chains would be expensive, but in the medium term, in five to ten years, relocation would lead to an economic boom for companies such as Caterpillar, John Deere, Bechtel, Flour, Kiewit, UPX and FedEx. also. as materials companies such as Martin Marietta Materials, Vulcan Materials and Weyerhaeuser. The United States is endowed with abundant natural resources and world-class manufacturing and infrastructure. The United States has the capacity to be an autarkic, almost completely self-sufficient economy. Rather than sending Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to bow down to Beijing, the Biden administration should sound the national alarm about relocating and adopting an asset-light business model in China. For what? Because an economic and military typhoon is coming. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT AMERICA’S RESTORATION

James Rogan is a former US foreign service officer who later worked in finance and law for 30 years. He writes

a daily note

on finance and economics, politics, sociology and criminal justice.

