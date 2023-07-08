Javed Miandad mocks Pakistani media for blurring out Imran Khan on live TV and shares morphed photo from 1992 World Cup win





The Pakistani media recently came under heavy fire when they were seen jamming former Prime Minister Imran Khan on national television. The incident happened during the live broadcast of the IMF meeting on Friday, July 7. The ARY news channel that blurred Imran’s picture has come under scrutiny from Imran’s supporters.

The incident occurred when footage of the meeting was televised, and visuals of Imrans were censored and blurred, while footage of IMF representative and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not. at all been censored.

One of the alleged reasons for the blurring incident could be the recent arrest of Imran Khan. Since his arrest, he has reportedly been told to censor and stop covering new stories about the former prime minister.

Seeing the viral visuals, former Pakistani striker Javed Miandad took to social media to troll Pakistani media and shared a morphed image of Imran Khan lifting the World Cup in 1992. Miandad felt that if Imran had won the tournament under the current government, they would have even blurred his image of lifting the trophy.

“If Pakistan wins #WorldCup in this government, suggested message,” Javed Miandad tweeted. The former batters’ tweet gained popularity as it went viral on Twitter with many fans also interacting with it.

If Pakistan wins #WorldCup in this government, suggested message… pic.twitter.com/7CngErmTry

Javed Miandad (@Javed__Miandad) July 8, 2023 Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series next

Speaking of Pakistani cricket, the team will next face Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series which is set to start from July 16. They will be keen to emerge victorious in order to keep morale high for the next matches. With the Asian Cup in ODI format 2023 fast approaching, Pakistan will also be preparing for it.

Moreover, after the Asian Cup, the 2023 ODI World Cup is approaching which is expected to start on October 5 in Ahmedabad. They will face the Netherlands in their first game in the competition on October 6.

