Donald Trump becomes apocalyptic | The nation

As he prepared for his second criminal indictment of 2023, Donald Trump duly loaded his Truth Social account with all-caps messages to his supporters lamenting his legal martyrdom at the hands of a corrupt and rogue Biden Justice Department. Most of these exhortations, however, felt heard. Perhaps Trump was all too aware that he had only reached the middle of his series of pending legal crucibles and needed to conserve his sloganeering energy. While he is now arraigned in Manhattan and Miami, he faces likely indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, in August as well as another federal case, both stemming from his efforts to quash the 2020 election result and regain the presidency via a coup.

Whatever the reason, Trump found himself barking semaphoric versions of his usual grievances the morning of his indictment for Espionage Act violations and obstruction of justice: WITCH HUNT! ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE! AMERICA FIRST! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The compounding effect was a bit like seeing a string of hit song titles scroll by during an infomercial for a vintage CD box set.

In this pro forma context, a post-impeachment message from Truth Social stood out with particularly high relief. NOW THAT THE SEAL IS BROKEN, the outburst has been read in part, I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL PROSECUTOR TO PROSUE THE MOST CORRUPTED PRESIDENT IN UNITED STATES HISTORY, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY AND ALL OTHERS INVOLVED IN THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS AND VERY COUNTRY! Journalist Jeff Sharlet, a student close to American right-wing religious movements, noted that the reference to the broken seal echoed language from the Book of Revelation, which was sure to resonate with Trump’s fundamentalist or conspiratorial base. Following his earlier invocation of the approaching World War III and promise that he was the only one who could reverse Americas’ rapid plunge into the cosmic abyss, Trump’s vow of legal revenge on his Democratic persecutors s is coupled with a claim to divinity, wrote Sharlet.

For all the procedural intrigue surrounding Trump’s escalating legal troubles, the former president’s ongoing doomsday makeover will likely be the most unsettling and lasting legacy of his tour of the justice system. Even before leaving office in January 2021, Trump had increasingly embraced the messianic imagery and rhetoric of the QAnon movement, which predicts an impending eliminationist purge of liberals for their coordinated sexual predation and child sacrifice, among other things. appalling offences. Trump all but formalized his alliance with QAnon forces during the 2022 midterm campaign. As allegations of Deep State persecution and martyrdom have become his primary line of defense against growing criminal charges more compelling, the chiliastic phase of the Trump movement will likely dominate right-wing messaging in the next presidential election.

And the QAnon and militant white nationalist elements of the evangelical world are heeding Trump’s call. After his impeachment, Trump walked into a Miami cafe, where supporters gathered to lay hands on him and pray for him. That same night, a group called Pastors for Trump hosted former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who himself pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about trafficking classified intelligence, in a Twitter Spaces event dedicated to to national prayer and unity, which of course translated into a more biblical way. themed retaliatory vows for Trump’s political enemies. (Example of Flynn’s homily from the digital gathering: We want to pray for President Donald J. Trump, his entire family and all who are part of this war have been involved in this spiritual war. It is against malan America First , if you will, against a globalist elite.)

Trump’s own televised statement that night hammered home the same points, railing against misfits and Marxists plotting his indictment and denouncing Special Prosecutor Jack Smith as a deranged lunatic, a thug and a raging, unchecked Trump hater. He decried federal agencies for waging illegal psychological warfare campaigns against the American people before reaching the climax of the renaissance style: We have a nation in serious decline. If the Communists get away with it, it won’t end with me. They will not hesitate to escalate their persecution of Christians and pro-life activists, parents attending school board meetings and even future Republican candidates, which they are doing. We must end it permanently and we must end it immediately. And he has once again pledged to appoint a special prosecutor to target Biden now that the seal as important as the seal is broken by what they have done. When I get re-elected and we get re-elected, we won’t have a choice, we won’t have a country, I will totally wipe out the Deep State. To dismiss his crowd of ardent supporters, Trump again invoked Revelation to offer himself as a propitiatory sacrifice to a nation of despised and persecuted believers.

This is more than just a split-screen ideological divide or alternate timeline tracing the prerogatives of executive power; it is a personality cult that turns into a hardcore formation of divine messengers who firmly believe that they stand in Armageddon. Far from being defeated by subpoenas and indictments, the Trump movement derives an infinitely repeating meaning of just retaliation from the fable of its own persecution. Unless and until we are able to recognize these fundamental truths, the legal labors of Donald Trump will not yield better results in our politics.

