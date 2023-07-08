Congress dares PM Modi on dynasty charge: what’s stopping him from announcing | Latest India News

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent attacks on dynastic politics, daring him to declare that the BJP will not forge any alliance with a party it sees as family. Pawan Khera, head of the Congress media and publicity cell, said the prime minister should stop talking about families and dynasties in politics, alleging that the BJP is full of people from political families. Congress leader Pawan Khera. (PTI / File Photo)

Let the prime minister come out before the next Lok Sabha elections and announce that the BJP will not have any alliance with a party which he says is a family party, Khera told a press conference.

Let him have the courage to show confidence. It has 303 seats (in Lok Sabha) today. What prevents him from announcing that, as a politician, the BJP will not have an alliance with a family party? Let him lead by example, he added.

During a government program in Madhya Pradesh last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress and other “family-oriented” parties were giving people “fake” guarantees. He said dynastic parties only work for the welfare of their families and that those charged with corruption and out on bail are with those convicted of scams, in an apparent blow to the parties’ efforts to opposition to form an anti-BJP bloc ahead of the 2024 general election.

“Beware of false (polling) guarantees given by family-centered parties, including Congress. These people have brought systems of guarantees although they don’t have their own (political) guarantee,” he said. said the prime minister.

A few days after Modi’s speech, the BJP-Shiv Sena government of Maharashtra inducted Ajit Pawar, nephew of Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar, into the cabinet as deputy chief minister.

Khera tweeted, We openly challenge the Prime Minister to declare today that the BJP will not forge an alliance with a party that Modiji sees as family oriented.

Isn’t Ajit Pawar someone’s nephew? Why is the BJP forging an alliance with them?