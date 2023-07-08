Erdogan tells Zelenskiy that Ukraine deserves NATO membership but should start peace talks with Moscow

At least eight civilians were killed in Russian artillery shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman, local officials said on July 8, as the conflict entered its 500th day.

Five other people were injured in the shelling which hit a residential area around 10 a.m. local time, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

“A house and a store were damaged. Police are working on the site,” Kyrylenko added.

Ukraine’s military said in its daily military update that it had repelled attempted assaults by Russian forces near Lyman, a key railway junction in the Donetsk region.

Russian forces also targeted the Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih in a drone attack at nightinjuring at least one person and damaging multiple buildings and vehicles, local officials said early July 8.

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized with moderate injuries, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city’s Defense Council, writing on Telegram.

The destruction [caused by the attack] is significant, Vilkul said, adding that the strikes started a fire that was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Drones hit an agricultural business, destroying one of its buildings and severely damaging another, Vilkul said. Seven trucks were also damaged in the attack, the official said.

Vilkul said the situation was under control in Kryviy Rih, one of the biggest cities in the southeastern province of Dnipropetrovsk.

All important infrastructure, public transport and social and medical institutions are functioning normally, Vilkul said.

The latest Russian strikes come as Ukraine seeks to continue its counter-offensive against the Russian invasion.

The United States is expected to provide its next military aid package to Ukraine, including cluster munitions, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said July 7 ahead of the Pentagon’s official announcement.

“We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance,” Sullivan said. “That’s why we postponed the decision for as long as we could.”

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN that the decision was difficult, but he believes kyiv needs weapons to prevent Russian forces from stopping the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The new military assistance program provides Ukraine with “additional artillery systems and munitions, including highly effective and reliable enhanced dual-use conventional munitions,” the Pentagon said in a statement. statementreferring to cluster munitions.

The package, valued at $800 million, is the 42nd delivered to Ukraine from US stockpiles, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. said. It includes additional precision aerial munitions, munitions for multiple launch rocket systems, 155 millimeter howitzers, other munitions, and more Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles.

Cluster munitions are bombs that burst open in the air and release dozens of small bomblets, many of which fail to explode, putting civilians at risk even long after wars have ended.

The planned delivery of cluster munitions is not without controversy, as many close US allies have said they oppose the transfer of these weapons.

“We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to ending the effects of cluster munitions on civilians, especially children,” the Government of Canada said.

Germany, Britain, the United Nations and others have also expressed opposition to Washington’s plan.

The production, stockpiling and use of cluster bombs was banned in 2008 under the Convention on Cluster Munitionsalthough the United States, Russia and Ukraine have not signed the convention.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 8 that the bombs would only be used to help Kiev forces clear Ukrainian territory and would not be used inside Russia.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for greater global efforts to honor the international treaty banning cluster munitions and condemned Russia for “repeatedly” using such munitions in its war against Ukraine.

Ukraine says it needs cluster munitions to fire against dug-in Russian positions. He promised to use the ammunition carefully, Sullivan said, adding that the United States would send a version of the ammunition that has a reduced failure rate, meaning fewer bombs fail to explode.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Biden and the American people for the “timely, broad and much-needed defense assistance package,” which he said would bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy from the victory over the dictatorship.

A video clip released July 8 shows Zelenskiy visiting a Black Sea island whose defenders challenged a Russian warship early in the war.

“Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like all of Ukraine, because we are the land of the brave,” Zelenskiy said in the undated clip, in which he was shown arriving on the island by boat and laying flowers at a memorial.

“I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 500 days,” Zelenskiy said.





Snake Island was captured by Russian forces shortly after Moscow launched its brutal invasion on February 24, 2022, but ended up withdrawing from the area months later, at the end of June 2022.

Zelenskiy traveled to Turkey on July 7 for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the end of a four-country tour ahead of next week’s NATO summit in Vilnius. He said security guarantees and a Ukrainian grain export deal with Russia that Turkey helped broker last year were on the agenda.















Speaking at a joint press conference with Zelenskiy in Istanbul, Erdogan said kyiv deserved to join NATO but also urged him to start peace talks with Moscow.

Erdogan also said Russian President Vladimir Putin would make his first visit to Turkey since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine 500 days ago. He will discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian leader next month, he said.

Zelenskiy has been touring for the past two days to drum up support for his country’s bid for an invitation to join NATO ahead of the military alliance’s summit next week.

With reporting from AP, AFP, Hurriyet and Reuters