Xi may doubt PLA loyalty





By Wu Che-yu and Jonathan Chin/staff reporter, with a staff writer

The recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping (PLA) to the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) may be a sign of fears over the loyalty of the army following the abortive revolt of the Wagner Group against Moscow, an expert in Taipei said yesterday. Shortly before US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens arrived in Beijing, Xi visited the headquarters of the PLA’s Eastern Theater on Thursday. Xi was quoted by Beijing’s state-run Xinhua news agency as telling the command during his visit that the PLA must strengthen, combat planning and training to improve China’s chances of achieving victory in conflicts. potential soldiers. Photo: EPA-EFE/XINHUA/LI GANG He urged the Chinese armed forces to strengthen the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) committee of the theater command more capable of leading combat readiness, the agency said. The PLA Eastern Theater Command is responsible for the conduct of Chinese military operations in eastern China, the Taiwan Strait and the Pacific Ocean. In Taipei, Chieh Chung, an associate fellow at the National Policy Foundation, said Xi’s latest speech to the PLA differed from his previous speeches by emphasizing the importance of military obedience to the party. Statements by Chinese leaders to the PLA have almost always emphasized the same three themes, namely improving combat capabilities, obedience to the party and the supremacy of the latter over the military in the Chinese political structure, did he declare. Xi has significantly increased the portion of his speech devoted to political topics, which may indicate concern over regime security sparked by the coup by Wagner Mercenary Force leader Yevgeny Prigozhins, Chieh said. The war in Ukraine has shown that Moscow’s subordination to the Russian armed forces has been weakened by the fighting, which could explain Xi’s demand for party committees to tighten their grip, he said. Xi stressed the importance of the fight against corruption, which he invoked during the purge of the PLA, Chieh said, adding that his reiteration on this point can be interpreted as a reminder and a warning to Chinese generals. . Overall, Xi’s speech appears to reinforce the regime’s efforts to elevate the status of the PLA’s party committees and, by extension, Beijing’s control over the armed forces, which is an article of CCP doctrine. , did he declare. As subordinate units of the Eastern Theater Command are tasked with combating forces from Taiwan, Japan and the United States, Xi would be motivated to ensure that the command remains a staunch instrument for achieving the party’s political goals, said he declared. In related developments, the PLA sent 13 planes and six ships to the airspace and waters around Taiwan, overlapping with Yellens’ visit to Beijing aimed at mending strained relations. The Department of National Defense said it was monitoring the situation from the air and sea, and land-based missile systems were ready to respond. He said four Chinese aircraft, two SU-30 fighters, a BZK-005 reconnaissance aircraft and a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait which serves as the de facto border between sides, and entered Taiwan. southwestern air defense identification area. Additional reports per AP

