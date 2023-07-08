Connect with us

Politics

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Telangana, jibing at dynasty politics holds significance for BJP ahead of state polls. here’s how

Returning US Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sparing no effort as every state heads for the 2023 elections, which in the longer term will serve as a litmus test for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to remain in power for the third consecutive term.

After facing a setback in two state assembly elections, losing its seat in Congress – Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, the saffron party has tightened its belt, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Homes Minister Amit Shah and BJP National Chairman JP Nadda.

The Last Target – Telangana!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Telangana on Saturday. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure development projects worth around 6,100 crores during his visit to the southern state.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit comes amid a boycott by the ruling BRS in Telangana, a ballot linked to the elections. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Tourism Minister and newly appointed BJP Chairman in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders were present on occasion.

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government led by Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and the Congress in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the state was “trapped in the clutches of dynastic parties”.

“The BRS and the Congress are dangerous for the people of Telangana…” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the KCR government is the “most corrupt government”.

Why is PM’s visit to electoral state important for BJP?

Prime Minister Modi visited Telangana state for the third time this year. Everyone would understand that this is the prime minister’s diligent effort to boost the image of the BJP in Telangana, which is going to vote for the state assembly in 6 months.

The BJP had done well in the last municipal elections, especially after the recent defeat of the BJP in Karnataka. But more than anyone, the BJP has also understood that small victories should not be taken for granted (concrete example – Karnataka)!

The saffron party also undertook a major reshuffle process in appointing its state unit chairmen. One of the changes was the appointment of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as the state BJP chairman in Telangana.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones for various infrastructure development projects worth 6,100 crore to Warangal and praised the people of Telangana for their “great contribution” to Indian history. The move comes against the backdrop of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accusing the NDA government of neglecting Telangana.

In addition, BRS incumbent chairman KT Rama Rao announced that his party would boycott Prime Minister Modi’s visit, citing the center’s alleged failure to implement promises made in Telangana as a 20,000 crore coach factory that went to Gujarat.

At a rally, Prime Minister Modi commented, “The current government of Telangana has done 4 things, abusing Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party government. They have made a family the center of power, they threw the economic development of Telangana into turmoil… duping Telangana into corruption…” .

Despite the canonical, anti-thesis unfolding in Telangana State, where the BJP has now indulged in its much-distressed internal conflict, the BJP’s state appointee in the elections, Prakash Javadekar, has expressed optimism about the Prime Minister’s visit.

However, will the people of Telangana instill faith in the Saffron Festival? Only time and a highly anticipated election will tell.

Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

