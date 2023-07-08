Lawyers are fighting to keep him out of jail





Amid his ongoing legal troubles, Donald Trump has had to retain a slew of lawyers to represent him in legal proceedings, as well as to replace those who have left.

In recent months, the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts as part of the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump is accused of falsifying business records over allegations he asked his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep an alleged affair she and Trump secret ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen was reimbursed for the payment, which was listed by The Trump Organization as legal fees. Trump denied any affair with Daniels.

On June 13, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal offenses, including 31 counts of willfully withholding classified documents under the Espionage Act, in a Miami court as part of the special counsel’s investigation. Jack Smith.

It was also reported that indictments could be issued in connection with Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office investigated the alleged election. the interference of the former president and his allies.

Below, Newsweek has compiled a list of attorneys who are working on Trump’s defense in the numerous criminal cases involving the former president.

Composite image of Donald Trump’s lawyers Evan Corcoran, Alina Habba and Todd Blanche MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images; JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images; Ohn Moore/Getty Images Todd Blanche

The New York attorney and former federal prosecutor leads Trump’s legal team in the classified documents case. Blanche took the reins in the classified documents case after attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley left the former president’s legal team in June once the federal indictment against Trump was unsealed.

Blanche is also lead counsel for the Manhattan District Attorney’s “hush money” investigation, whose trial is due to begin in March 2024. Blanche resigned from the law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in order to join the team legal Trump.

Chris Kiss

When Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami courthouse on June 13 to the 37 classified documents charges, he was accompanied by two of his lawyers: Todd Blanche and Chris Kise.

Kise, who has primarily handled civil cases, was brought onto Trump’s team after the FBI seized classified documents kept at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022.

Kise, who left his law firm Foley & Lardner LLP to join Trump’s team, is also representing Trump in the lawsuit brought against Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James’ office is suing the former president and the Trump Organization for $250 million over allegations that the real estate company inflated or understated the value of a number of assets for financial gain.

Lindsey Halligan

Another of Trump’s attorneys in the classified documents case, but who was not present at the Miami courthouse, is Florida-based attorney Lindsey Halligan.

Halligan, who previously handled insurance matters, was present at Trump’s Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago as the FBI conducted its search for sensitive documents in August 2022. She also met with officials of the Department of Justice, as well as former Trump lawyers, James Trusty. , and John Rowley, in the days preceding the unsealing of the former president.

Christina Bob

Bobb, a former One America News Network (OAN) anchor, is another of Trump’s attorneys who was present during the FBI’s raid for classified documents last August.

Bobb had previously come under scrutiny over claims that she signed a letter to prosecutors guaranteeing that all classified documents had been returned during the FBI’s previous visit to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the wanted documents. in June 2022.

Evan Corcoran

Corcoran, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. who moved into private practice in 2000, was hired by Trump to help deal with the federal subpoena calling for the return of all classified documents the former president has retained. Corcoran then recused himself in April after being forced to appear before a special grand jury.

Corcoran was ordered to testify further before a grand jury in the case after a judge ruled that prosecutors could override the professional secrecy normally protected under what is known as the “exception.” of criminal fraud”. This means that attorney-client privilege cannot be invoked if an attorney and client are allegedly trying to conceal or commit a crime.

In the federal indictment, prosecutors allege Trump suggested to Corcoran, who is not named in the indictment, that he falsely told the Justice Department that the former president n had no sensitive documents to turn over after a May 2022 subpoena. Corcoran also reportedly wrote the statement signed by Bobb following the June 2022 FBI visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Although he is a potential key witness in the classified documents case, Corcoran is still representing Trump in the federal investigation into the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack.

Evan Corcoran, a member of former US President Donald Trump’s legal team, leaves the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building & Courthouse after a hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 1, 2022 MARCO BELLO/AFP/Getty Images Alina Habba

Habba is another lawyer who is on Trump’s classified documents team and has previously represented the former president in other court cases.

Habba was first hired by Trump in September 2021 after working at a small New Jersey law firm a few miles from the former president’s Bedminster Golf Club. She was then hired as part of Trump’s defense in the civil sexual assault and defamation lawsuit brought by former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Habba was later replaced by New York attorney Joe Tacopina before the case went to trial, where a jury found Trump responsible for sexually abusing Carroll in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, then of defaming Carroll’s character while denying that the assault had taken place.

Alina Habba, attorney for former President Donald Trump, gives an interview outside Trump Tower on March 21, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty ImagesJoe Tacopina

In addition to representing Trump in the civil sexual battery lawsuit involving Carroll, New York attorney Joe Tacopina is also part of Trump’s legal team in the investigation into the falsification of Manhattan DA Bragg’s business records.

During his time as a criminal defense attorney, Tacopina represented a number of celebrities and high-profile figures, such as rappers A$AP Rocky and Meek Mill, and Victoria Gotti, daughter of the family boss. of notorious crime John Gotti.

In a 2005 profile, The New York Times described Tacopina as being “to the defense bar what Donald Trump is to real estate.”

Susan Necheles

Susan Necheles appeared alongside Trump at his historic impeachment in a New York courtroom in April, where the former president pleaded not guilty to falsifying alleged business records.

Necheles previously defended the Trump Organization in a tax evasion case brought by DA Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr. The company was convicted on all 17 counts and fined $1.6 million in January 2023.

During her time as a lawyer, Necheles also represented the Genovese crime family under boss Venero “Benny Eggs” Mangano.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his attorneys (L-R) Todd Blanche, Susan Necheles, Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn during his appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4, 2023 in New York City. Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty ImagesChad Seigel

Chad Seigel, founding partner of Tacopina, Seigel & DeOreo, is representing Trump in the Stormy Daniels silent money investigation. Siegel was also on Trump’s team in Carroll’s civil trial, along with Habba and Tacopina.

The former president promised to appeal the initial decision, which was in favor of Carroll. Another lawsuit involving a separate lawsuit filed by Carroll, which alleges Trump defamed her on other occasions, including at a CNN town hall, is set to take place in January.

Drew Findling

Drew Findling is perhaps the most high-profile lawyer representing Trump in the investigation into whether the former president committed a crime by trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Findling, former president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, is also known on Instagram by his nickname #BillionDollarLawyer, as well as previously representing a series of famous hip-hop stars in court such as Cardi B and Gucci Mane.

Findling was hired to represent Trump in the Fulton County case despite previously being an outspoken critic of the former president, including describing him as the “racist architect of fraudulent Trump University” in a tweet from 2018.

Attorney Drew Findling attends the 2018 Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Players event at Legacy Records on September 27, 2018 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard/Getty Images

