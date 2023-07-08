The presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo was a success, the acting regent of Pidie was appreciated





Sigli_JatimUpdate.id_The presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Rumoh Geudong, Bili Village, Glumpang Tiga District, Pidie District, Nangroe Aceh Darussalam Province, as part of the implementation of recommendations to resolve serious human rights violations male. On June 27, 2023, it was a success. Appreciation for the success of the national agenda was expressed in the letter from the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, number B-2523/HK.00.03/07/2023, regarding gratitude. signed by the Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security AffairsLieutenant General (TNI) Teguh Pudjo Rumekso. With regard to the above, we would like to express our deepest gratitude for all the support and assistance provided in initiating the implementation of the recommendations for the non-judicial resolution of serious human rights violations. attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia on June 27, 2023, at Rumoh Geudong, Bili Village, Glumpang Tiga District, Pidie District, Aceh Province. So that the event can take place properly, safely and with complete peace of mindindicates the letter from the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs. Further, in accordance with the Instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Number 2 of 2023, Implementation of Recommendations for Non-Judicial Resolution of Serious Human Rights Violations, as also mentioned by President Jokowi, there were 12 incidents of violent human rights violations, including:

1. Events 1965-1966

2. Mystery Shooting Events 1982-1985

3. Talangsari incident, Lampung 1989

4. Rumoh Geudong and Post Sattis incidents, Aceh 1989

5. Enforced disappearances of 1997-1998

6. The riots of May 1998

7. Trisakti and Semanggi I II events 1998-1999

8. The Witchcraft Shaman Murders 1998-1999

9. KKA intersection incident, Aceh 1999

10. Wasior incident, Papua 2001-2002

11. Wamena Incident, Papua 2003

12. Jambo Keupok incident, Aceh 2003. Pidie’s Acting Regent’s Response Responding to the successful attendance of President Jokowi, Acting Regent of Pidie Ir Wahyudi Adiswanto MSi, said the success of the event was due to the cooperation of all parties. So that the activities take place safely, serenely and smoothly. Greetings Pidie Mulia, Alhamdulillah, the success of President Jokowi’s presence in Pidie Regency, of course, cannot be separated from the support of all parties, who contributed, directly and indirectly, he said. According to the number one of Pidie Regency, the event of Jokowi’s presence was a milestone for the districts of Pidie and Aceh in particular, as well as for Indonesia in general. Because everyone was waiting for this moment. “It is a good step to build a future for the Pidie generation, which is free from past grudges, within the framework of the Republic of Indonesia, without leaving aside aspects of local culture,” he said. declared. Also, said Wahyudi, of course, to build Pidie Regency, it is not enough to be ceremonial, but must be followed by concrete steps. Moreover, we still have a lot of homework to do in mutual cooperation. And with the synergy of government, society and the media, based on friendship and always under the guidance of pious scholars, said the alumni of the Faculty of Agriculture of Jember University.

