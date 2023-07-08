Pakistani medic corps in U.S. divided over PTI chief’s speech – Reuters





DALLAS: The ripples of political polarization in Pakistan are also being felt in the United States where the Pakistani-American medical corps is divided over disagreement over former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech.

Mr Khan will address hundreds of Pakistani doctors at an event organized by a group called Friends of Imran Khan, which is now lobbying for the former prime minister.

The event will take place at a hotel in the Texas town, about five miles from Parkland Health where former US President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Interestingly, the Pakistani Physicians Association of North America (APPNA) also holds its annual congress in Dallas.

The clash of the two events was no coincidence. The group of ex-PM loyalists wanted him to address the APPNA convention since those in the group are also members of the medical corps.

Pakistani Doctors Association of North America refuses to let ex-PM address its congress

However, their request was rejected by APPNA. We have nothing against Imran Khan, but APPNA does not want to get so involved in Pakistan’s internal politics, said APPNA Chairman Dr. Arshad Rehan.

Faced with the rejection, Mr Khans’ supporters decided to hold a side meeting at a venue close to where the APPNA convention was being held.

It is an initiative of Dr. Nizam Mohmand, along with two senior PTI USA leaders, Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan, a party spokesperson told Dawn.

Dr. Mohmand is a medical consultant in Washington DC.

The seminar where the ex-prime minister will speak will be moderated by two presenters, Wajahat Khan and Moeed Pirzada, said Atif Khan, adviser to the president of the PTI for foreign affairs.

After the seminar, the group will focus on Washington, where it will host about 15 US lawmakers and their aides on July 26 to rally support for a hearing on Pakistan in the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

APPNA is the largest and most powerful group of Pakistani Americans in the United States.

He generally lobbies on non-political issues such as helping Pakistani students want to study here in Washington and other centers of power.

The Pakistani-American medical corps has also espoused political issues in the past, but they were about Pakistan, such as countering anti-Pakistani propaganda after 9/11, not any particular political group or party.

Over the years, APPNA has managed to carry out its advocacy as a united front. But cracks began to appear last year when a group within APPNA began lobbying for former Prime Minister Khan after he was ousted.

The group of around 1,800 doctors justifies its support for Mr Khan by saying that the situation in Pakistan was not just a domestic issue.

This is about democracy, not Imran Khan, Mr Atif said.

We want democracy. We want elections and these are issues that concern everyone, not an individual or a party.

Earlier this year, Friends of Imran Khan persuaded 68 US lawmakers to write a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They urged him to use all the tools at your disposal to protect human rights and democracy in Pakistan.

For APPNA Chairman Dr Khan, the issue raised by Mr Khan’s followers was about democracy and human rights, but it is still a Pakistani national issue.

Posted in Dawn, July 8, 2023

