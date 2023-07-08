



Jakarta sinks and Indonesia plans to build a new capital

Jakarta, Busway to Bundaran. Om khonjin image via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0 license The Indonesian parliament has approved a bill to move the capital from the city of Jakarta to a brand new city to be built on the island of Borneo, 1,300 kilometers from the current capital. The decision, first announced in 2019, comes in response to the multitude of challenges facing Jakarta, including pollution, traffic congestion and, perhaps most threateningly, rising sea levels. over-extraction of groundwater, rapid urbanization and sea level rise, 40% of the city now lies below sea level, making it increasingly difficult to protect infrastructure and residents. President Joko Widodo offers an alternative: move the country’s administrative center to a new green metropolis, which will be called Nunsantara, which means “archipelago” in Old Javan. + 1 Jakarta, Indonesia. Image goes Shutterstock The man behind this decision, President Joko Widodo, was previously governor of the capital. During his tenure, he strove to meet the needs of ordinary Indonesians. Due to concerns about water and air quality, traffic and flood risk, Mr. Joko set out to improve the public transport network and build and raise the dykes. He also proposed the construction of artificial islands to protect the coasts of Jakarta. All of these solutions have proven to be temporary, as the waters continue to rise. North Jakarta view area. Image by Amelia Guo goes to Wikipedia under CC BY 3.0 license Now Joko’s focus has changed, focusing on creating a new beginning for Indonesia, a new planned city adapted to climate change. In environmental jargon, this strategy is known as “managed withdrawal”. It represents the intentional and controlled removal of communities from lands at risk. The Indonesian decision represents perhaps one of the broadest representations of this strategy. Although it has many critics and faces political opposition, this new city presents both challenges and opportunities, as many Indonesians see it as a beacon of hope for a new city that is more equitable for the people. ethnically diverse country. The new city of Nunsantara will be located on the island of Borneo, the third largest island in the world, shared with the countries of Malaysia and Bruni. According to President Joko Widodo, the city will run on renewable energy and will be optimized for pedestrian traffic and efficient public transport. In 2019, nearly 300 companies competed for the opportunity to develop the master plan for the next capital. Indonesian urban planner Sibarani Sofian has been selected. His proposal takes local climate and ground conditions into account, proposing buildings on stilts and elevated walkways to circumvent Borneo’s mountainous terrain and allow cooling breezes to circulate and rainwater to disperse. However, political influence prevails during the design process. Indonesian rainforests. Image from Shutterstock Although no structure has been completed to date, according to the New York TimesThere is pressure to complete the first phase of construction by the end of 2024 when Mr Joko’s term ends. This accelerated schedule raises concerns about the difficulty of building on the thin clay soil, which cannot easily support the large-scale buildings needed to accommodate the projected population of 60,000 people moving in next year. Other concerns relate to the process of deforestation. While authorities ensure that most of the land slated for development is cultivated eucalyptus plantations and not virgin forests, some environmental groups have raised concerns that no environmental impact assessment has been carried out. published. Jakarta, Semanggi interchange during sunset. Jakartadunia image via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0 license The project, which is ongoing, will be one of the largest infrastructure projects undertaken by the Indonesian government. Although unusual, decisions to move the capital are not unheard of. Around the world, new capitals have been built for a variety of reasons: from efforts to shift a country’s center of influence, as in the case of Islamabad in Pakistan or Dodoma in Tanzania, to attempts to curb growth population fast, like Putrajaya in Malaysia or Egypt’s still unknown candidate for Cairo. the news goes New York Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.archdaily.cl/cl/1003659/yakarta-se-hunde-e-indonesia-planea-construir-una-nueva-capital The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos