Sunak discourages use of cluster bombs after Biden agrees to send them to Ukraine

Rishi Sunak has made it clear Britain is discouraging the use of cluster munitions after Joe Biden agreed to send the bombs to Ukraine to help fight Russia.

The Prime Minister highlighted on Saturday that the UK was one of 123 signatories to a convention banning their use after the US President made the difficult decision.

Mr Sunak, who will meet Mr Biden in London on Monday ahead of a NATO summit, said Britain was instead supporting kyiv by providing tanks and long-range weapons.

The president has sought to justify the bombs as necessary because the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition and they will be a temporary measure to stop Moscow’s tanks.

But Mr Sunak chose not to back the move during a partial election campaign stop in Selby, underscoring the UK’s commitment to the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

Well, the UK is a signatory to a convention that bans the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use, he told broadcasters.

We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against the illegal and unprovoked invasion of Russia, but we have done so by providing heavy battle tanks and, more recently, long-range weapons, and I hopes that all countries can continue to support Ukraine.

Russia’s act of barbarism is causing untold suffering to millions of people.

It is right that we collectively resist him and I will be heading to the NATO summit next week in Vilnius, where we will discuss exactly this with our allies to find out how we can strengthen our support for Ukraine.

Joe Biden made the difficult but courageous decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine. He is right. They are terrible weapons. But they have been used by Putin for over a year in his program of indiscriminate slaughter of an entirely innocent people. The faster we help the… Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2023

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who publicly rowed with Mr Sunak, gave his full support to Mr Bidens’ difficult but courageous decision to supply Kyiv with cluster munitions.

He is right. They are terrible weapons. But they were used by Putin for more than a year in his program of indiscriminate slaughter of an entirely innocent people, the former MP said.

The faster we help Ukrainians win, the more lives we will save. And never forget that it is the Ukrainians who will use these weapons on their own soil, and to protect themselves.

The United States has argued that kyiv has provided assurances that it will not use cluster bombs in urban areas, but some NATO allies are sure to be worried about their transfer.

This is the wrong decision and will alienate international goodwill. Their use leaves deadly unexploded ordnance on the battlefield, killing and injuring civilians long after the war is over. Let’s reconsider. pic.twitter.com/5uTdiHfY0d MP Tobias Ellwood (@Tobias_Ellwood) July 7, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for the timely, broad and much-needed defense assistance program that will bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy to victory over dictatorship.

Ammunition is bound to feature in summit talks in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday, where talks on Ukraine’s NATO bid will feature.

The weapons deploy a large number of small bombs over a large area.

Unexploded bomblets can continue to pose a threat to civilians long after conflicts have ended.

The Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits their use or stockpiling because of their indiscriminate effect on civilian populations.

The United States, Ukraine and Russia are not signatories.

So far, Moscow and kyiv have used cluster munitions in the war.

Commons Defense Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood urged the United States to reconsider its position.

The Tory MP tweeted: This is the wrong call and it will alienate international goodwill.

Their use leaves deadly unexploded ordnance on the battlefield, killing and injuring civilians long after the war is over.