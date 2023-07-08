PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana; attacks CM KCR for “corruption”, “scams” | India News





03:13 Telangana: PM Modi inaugurates various development projects in Warangal NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana . He also spoke at a public meeting in Warangal after offering puja at Bhadrakali temple. The Prime Minister said that the projects launched by the Center benefit Telangana industry , tourism and also generate jobs for youth. “Telangana is becoming a hub connecting all neighboring economic corridors,” he said at the public meeting. The Prime Minister also noted that today the whole world is coming to invest in India.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Tourism Minister and new BJP Chairman in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders were present at the occasion.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, however, skipped the PM’s event even after the BJP state leadership informed of his visit.

Knock to CM KCR, PM Modi said, “Telangana has been pushed into corruption…there is no project in Telangana without accusations of corruption.”

Speaking about the projects launched on Saturday, BJP Spokesperson Prakash Reddy said more than 3,000 people will get jobs and it will also certainly boost industrial development in Warangal.

The Prime Minister will travel to Bikaner, Rajasthan from Telangana to dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore.

According to the PMO, it will dedicate a six-lane green highway section of the Amritsar – Jamnagar Economic Corridor and Phase I of the Interstate Transmission Line for the Green Energy Corridor to the nation.

The statement further adds that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway Station.

The Prime Minister is on a four-state tour during which he will cover Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. With the exception of Uttar Pradesh, all states will go to the polls later this year.

