Smoking gun: Trump’s loudmouth keeps getting him in trouble





The jaws of justice are beginning to tighten around the ankles of the accused Trump. One of the great ironies of this century, or any other for that matter, is that the jaws are those of the accused Trump. Which is to say, the verbiage spewed out by these jaws in 2020 comes back to bite its own ass.

Defendant Trump was trying to nullify the election he lost, the election his campaign advisers told him he lost, election evidence collected by Special Counsel Jack Smith shows he knew that he had lost and that he had engaged in all the little fraudulent schemes. he could think of to accomplish his ill-begotten and unlawful purpose. It turns out that the accused Trump, notoriously averse to putting things on paper or texting and emailing, was using one of the things he wasn’t afraid of in person meetings and conversations on the phone, in which he spoke incriminatingly. words making illegal demands that are now in Special Counsel Smith’s crosshairs.

CNN reported this week that the FBI spoke to former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers about two conversations he had with the accused Trump in November 2020. The first conversation was with the accused Trump and his lawyer and friend at the time Rudy Giuliani. Bowers later spoke to the accused Trump alone, without Giuliani or any other assistants during the phone call. Bowers did not say what he talked about with the defendant Trump alone on the phone, but he testified movingly before the committee on January 6 about the call he received from the defendant Trump and by Giuliani.

Bowers told the committee that defendant Trump and Giuliani had two “demands,” as he called them. The first was that he was conducting an official investigation by the Arizona Legislature to examine evidence that Giuliani said he had that 200,000 “illegal immigrants” and some 6,000 dead had voted in the Arizona election, evidence that Bowers said Giuliani never found. The second “request” that Bowers described at length, and it’s worth quoting here, because it’s the kind of evidence that the special advocate obviously obtained from Bowers during what he described as a four-hour interview with FBI agents. Recall that Giuliani and Trump were on the phone with Bowers, and it’s unclear who Bowers was referring to when he said “he,” but what he described for the Jan. 6 committee amounts to evidence that the accused Trump joined a telephone conversation. during which he and Giuliani asked Bowers to join them in a plot to commit a crime:

“He said, well, we heard from a senior official in the Republican legislature that there is a legal theory or legal capacity in Arizona that you can remove President Biden’s voters and replace them. And we would like that we would like to have the legitimate opportunity, through the committee, to come to that end and take that out. I said, ‘Look, you’re asking me to do something that goes against my oath when I swore to the Constitution to uphold it, and I swore to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the State of Arizona. It’s totally foreign as an idea or a theory to me, and I would never do anything of such magnitude without thorough consultation with qualified attorneys.

Bowers is talking here, of course, about the Arizona part of the false election conspiracy that is known to be the primary focus of Smith’s investigation and possible prosecution of the accused Trump. The important thing about the special counsel’s focus on the fake voter scheme is that it’s one of two areas of his investigation where they can put the accused Trump in the room for discussing the commission of a crime, or alternatively, on the phone conspiring with others, in this case Giuliani and former Arizona House Speaker Bowers.

The man who for decades bragged about never committing to anything on paper, email or text, found himself trapped by his own words.

Defendant Trump is known to have had other phone calls with state officials and lawmakers in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 14 Electoral College meeting in states, usually in state capitals, to vote. by paper ballot for the presidential candidates to which they were. pledged to sign “voting certificates,” the official ballots that would then be counted and certified by the Senate and House on Jan. 6. Defendant Trump also spoke by phone with the leaders of the Pennsylvania and Michigan legislatures to encourage them to hold hearings into alleged voter fraud that Giuliani claims to have uncovered. The grand jury sitting in Washington DC investigating defendant Trump’s attempts to nullify the election has subpoenaed bogus voters from several states, including two from Nevada, who allegedly cooperate with the special counsel’s office. It’s unclear if former Arizona Speaker of the House Bowers has received a grand jury subpoena, but in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, Bowers said he “wouldn’t discuss” s he had received subpoenas or testified before the grand jury, obliquely indicating that he had.

Defendant Trump is also known to have met with attorney John Eastman on at least one and possibly multiple occasions in the Oval Office to discuss the scheme concocted by Eastman for the fake voter lists of battleground states that the White House hoped to see filed with the National Archives. and fight their way into the chamber of the House to challenge the official ballots of the battleground states. Eastman was subpoenaed by the grand jury and challenged the subpoena on attorney/client grounds, losing that attempt in secret hearings before the Chief Justice of the DC Federal Courts. It is not known whether he testified before the grand jury. He was subpoenaed by Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and apparently claimed the Fifth Amendment when questioned.

Rudy Giuliani also testified before the Georgia grand jury and apparently claimed his Fifth Amendment privileges. Giuliani was subpoenaed by the DC grand jury and fought to avoid testifying on attorney/client grounds and also lost that attempt in DC federal court. Last week, Giuliani apparently backed off from his long attempts to avoid testifying before the grand jury and met with prosecutors from the Special Counsel’s Office to give an “offer” of potential testimony he could give to the grand jury. A “proffer” is usually offered by suspects facing their own indictments in an attempt to avoid prosecution altogether or to reach a deal with prosecutors to reduce charges. Prosecutors will not accept a “proposal” from a potential witness unless that witness has evidence against the true target of their investigation, in this case, defendant Trump.

The verbiage vomits out of those jaws in 2020 returns to bite off its own bulky ass.

Prosecutors are known to have questioned Giuliani about the fake voter scheme, as well as a meeting held by the accused Trump in the Oval Office on December 18, 2020 with Giuliani, attorney and conspirator Sidney Powell, and former adviser to National Security Michael Flynn, during which Flynn and Powell presented a plan for active-duty U.S. soldiers to seize voting machines and have a new election overseen by the U.S. military, in effect, a plan military coup. This is yet again the accused Trump is known to have spoken with others about his intent to commit a crime in an attempt to nullify the election. Late one night after December’s Oval Office meeting, Trump sent out his infamous Tweet urging his millions of followers to come to Washington on Jan. 6, the date Congress certified ballots. “Be there, will be WILD!” the tweet concluded.

The other witness set to testify before the DC grand jury is Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who spoke to defendant Trump on the phone on January 2, 2021, when the former president told Raffensperger, “I just want you to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state. Present in the Oval Office for the phone call with Raffensperger were Trump attorneys Giuliani and Eastman, another attorney, Cleta Mitchell, as well as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is known to have testified before the DC grand jury. Eastman and Mitchell were both subpoenaed by the grand jury. don’t know if they testified.

So that’s where the Special Counsel’s investigation of the Defendant Trump stands in relation to potential charges for attempting to nullify the 2020 election. Special Counsel Smith focused on people known to having spoken with the accused Trump about the fake voter scheme, as well as other conspiracies to nullify the election. Prosecutors have John Eastman’s memo exposing plans for the fake voter scheme, and they have spoken to or taken testimony from at least three people who either spoke to defendant Trump personally about the scheme or told him about it at phone.

So the man who for decades bragged about never committing anything on paper, email or text, found himself trapped by his own words, spoke aloud to several co-conspirators of having committed the crime of interfering with the lawful functions of the federal government. Government, in this case, the certification of the electoral ballots and the attribution of the presidency jointly by the Senate and the House of Representatives on January 6.

The special prosecutor may or may not be able to link the accused Trump directly and personally to the insurgency on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 that attempted to interfere with the certification of ballots that day, but there are increasingly dire indications that the accused Trump himself will end up giving the verbal testimony that leads to his indictment and possible conviction for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

