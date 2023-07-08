Michael Cohen could call Donald Trump Jr. to testify in trial over legal bills





Michael Cohen may try to appeal Donald Trump Jr. at an upcoming trial in the repairman’s lawsuit claiming the Trump Organization should pay legal fees that have accrued at work.

The trial is due to begin July 24 in Cohen’s civil case, claiming the family real estate company reneged on a promise to legally cover him in various investigations of then-President Donald Trump, including by Congress, the special counsel Robert Mueller and New York Attorney General Letitia. James.

Cohen appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday for the final pretrial hearing, where he will seek nearly $1 million in compensation for bills he racked up after Trump Org. stopped paying his legal fees.

During the hearing, Cohen’s attorney, Hunter Winstead, told Don. Jr. would offer relevant testimony as he is still with the family real estate company as CEO and had to approve legal fees paid by the company.

“I’m not looking for a circus,” Winstead said. “I’m not trying to weigh down the court.”

But Winstead argued his client should be allowed to call the former first son on the witness stand to question him about his knowledge of the company’s agreement to indemnify Cohen.

Michael Cohen may call Donald Trump Jr. to testify in his upcoming civil lawsuit against the Trump Org. on legal fees. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

Trump Org. Attorney Michael Farina countered that Cohen’s team was “just trying to sensationalize the trial” by calling such a high-profile Trump Org official. when Cohen already has deposition testimony on the pact from Trump Org. Executive Vice President and General Counsel Alan Garten.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen said he would not bar calling Don Jr.

“He’s clearly a fact witness who – if you can legitimately bring him here – there’s no way I’m stopping you from calling him as a witness,” Judge Cohen told Winstead.

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer when he was president says the company promised to cover him legally. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

Earlier in the hearing, Winstead said he could also call the beleaguered former president to testify if questions arise about the existence of the agreement, which Cohen said was made orally.

The parties later concluded that Trump would not need to be called to testify as both sides would stipulate that a deal had been reached in 2017.

Winstead told the judge that Cohen — the company’s executive vice president for more than a decade — will testify at the trial, which is expected to last about a week.

Cohen’s team says Don Jr. has relevant testimony about the deal he had with the company. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Cohen resigned from his position with the company and became Trump’s personal attorney until the feds raided his home, hotel room and office in April 2018. He served time jail after pleading guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress, violating campaign finance law. and tax evasion.

Jury selection is due to begin on July 17.

Donald Trump should not be called into the case.AFP via Getty Images

The former president is also facing two criminal cases – a Florida federal case accusing him of hoarding classified government documents at Mar-a-Lago and a “hush money” case in Manhattan.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has an ongoing civil case against Trump and his company for alleged widespread business dealings fraud.

