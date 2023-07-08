Politics
Erdogan tells Zelensky that Ukraine deserves NATO membership
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has backed Ukraine’s NATO membership after meeting in Istanbul with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky’s visit to Turkey on Friday was part of a tour of other NATO countries ahead of next week’s two-day North Atlantic Alliance summit, where the Ukrainian president hopes to gain clarification on his country’s application for membership.
In a televised press conference on Saturday morning, Erdogan said that “Ukraine undoubtedly deserves NATO membership.” But the Turkish leader also said he would host Russian President Vladimir Putin in August.
Ukraine applied to join NATO last September, seven months after Russia launched its invasion of the country. The alliance is based on a mutual defense commitment, which means that if Ukraine were admitted as a member, NATO would be embroiled in an active war with Russia.
In an interview broadcast Sunday on CNN, US President Joe Biden said that he did not think “there is unanimity within NATO on whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this time, in the midst of a war “.
The meeting between Erdogan and Zelensky was keenly watched in Russia, with the Kremlin saying it appreciated the Turkish leader’s efforts to broker a resolution to the war.
Turkey, a NATO member, managed to maintain cordial relations with Russia and Ukraine during the last 16 months of the war and last year helped broker prisoner exchanges, which, according to Zelensky and Erdogan, would be one of the main topics of conversation when the Turkish President met Putin.
Turkey has not joined its Western allies in imposing economic sanctions on Russia, but has meanwhile supplied arms to Ukraine and called for respect for its sovereignty.
Erdogan also said on Saturday that he was continuing his efforts to extend the Black Sea grain deal for at least three months. The deal brokered last year by Turkey and the United Nations allows Ukrainian ships carrying grain to safely leave the port and cross the Black Sea to world markets.
“Our hope is that it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this regard and try to extend the duration to two years,” Erdogan said during the meeting. joint press conference with Zelenski.
The two leaders said they discussed raising the issue of prisoner swaps for Erdogan’s talks with Putin.
“We are working on the return of our captives, political prisoners, Crimean Tatars,” Zelensky said, referring to members of Ukraine’s Muslim community on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. “Our partners have all the lists. We’re really working on that.”
According to Reuters, Erdogan said the topic could also come up in his contacts with Putin ahead of his visit. “If we make a few phone calls before that, we’ll discuss that on the call as well,” he said.
Cluster bomb promise
The Istanbul meeting took place against the backdrop of a controversial US promise to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs. The guns are banned in large parts of the world, but not in Russia or Ukraine.
Bombs open in the air, releasing smaller rounds, or “bombettes”, which are then scattered over a wide area and are intended to destroy or incapacitate multiple targets at once.
They can be launched from the ground or dropped on targets from the sky. Some of the bombs may end up failing to explode, turning them into landmines that can explode long after the conflict is over.
Cluster munitions: what danger do these weapons represent for civilians?
Learn more
The munitions have been used by Russian and Assad government forces in Syria, by the Saudi-led coalition and the United Arab Emirates in Yemen, by the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan, and by Israel in Lebanon.
Zelensky, whose recent tour of Europe was aimed at securing better arms supplies, called the decision to supply his forces with the bombs “timely, broad and much needed,” while Biden called it a “very difficult decision.”
The US president said he acted because “the Ukrainians are out of ammunition”.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his country “advises against” using the ammunition, while Spain criticized the move.
More than 9,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, have been killed since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said on Friday. The real figure is believed to be much higher.
