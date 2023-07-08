DeSantis promises GOP presidential debate without Trump





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The Governor of Florida announced Thursday that he will participate in the GOP presidential debate this summer, even though former President Donald Trump will not.

The Sunshine State first lady was also honored this week ahead of 2024.

Plus, you can now chat with a virtual version of Florida’s presidential candidate, if you want. All that and more in this week’s campaign recap.

follow the money

One of the best indicators for judging the success of a campaign is the amount of money it collects from donors. Governor Ron DeSantis announced his loot on Thursday, but it’s not as much as you might think.

The first burst of news came on social media from DeSantis’ presidential super PAC “Never Back Down.” Officials offered a combined total of $150 million raised since March, $20 million for the candidate and the rest for the PAC.

The problem is that over $80 million is not new money. As critics have pointed out, these are the transferred remnants of DeSantis’ 2022 re-election effort. Regardless, the DeSantis campaign touted the spoils in the following statement:

“We appreciate the investment so many Americans have made to get this country back on track,” said DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck. “The fight to save him will be long and difficult, but we have built an operation to share the governor’s message and mobilize the millions of people who support him. We are ready to win.”

Will moms make a difference?

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was also on a mission to onboard young mothers this week. While in Johnston, Iowa, she launched a nationwide “Mamas for DeSantis” effort, highlighting the governor’s efforts to limit the participation of transgender athletes in women’s athletics and restrictions on the “instruction” of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in Florida Public Schools (K-8th grade).

“Do I care what a headline says,” Casey DeSantis said. “No, I care about protecting the innocence of my children and your children.”

The first lady launched a similar effort during the gubernatorial re-election campaign in 2022. It was a successful strategy for Florida, helping it to a nearly 20-point victory.

Growing support?

Trump remains the clear leader in the primary polls for the GOP presidential nomination. On Friday, he launched a new effort to keep those numbers growing, seeking to capture farmers.

Speaking in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Trump predicted he would win vital caucuses early next year and dubbed himself the “most pro-farmer president” ever.

The Republican said he would create more trade deals and an ethanol market to benefit producers nationwide. Moreover, within hours of his inauguration, he pledged to repeal the current president’s agricultural policies.

Trump also hit out at DeSantis alleging that he did not support the former president’s tariffs on China, despite the governor officially supporting them.

“Very simply, ‘DeSanctus’ sided with the Communists in China,” Trump said. “I sided with the American farmers. Does that sound good?”

Trump, however, isn’t getting all the GOP endorsements he might want. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and his leadership team are staying on the sidelines for now. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., recently told the Washington Examiner that he’s been too busy with work in Congress to make a decision.

“We have a lot of work to do right now, we’re focused on that,” Scalise said. “There will be a moment because we have to get the White House back.”

DeSantis plans to debate

The former president remains uncommitted in the first GOP debate in August. Trump is said to be considering the possibility of scheduling a concurrent event during the same period.

There was speculation that, without Trump, the governor of Florida would also give up. That doesn’t appear to be the case after DeSantis gave a firm yes while speaking to Fox News this week.

“I’ll be there no matter what,” DeSantis said. “I hope everyone who is eligible will come. I think it’s an important part of the process, and I look forward to being able to be on stage and show our candidacy, our vision and our leadership to a wide audience. “

Me Suarez

Finally, in what must be a first for a presidential candidate, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s super PAC has launched an AI chatbot version of the longshot candidate.

Complete with animated video responses, the program seeks to generate interest in the candidate’s campaign and policies. He also offers an artificial intelligence version of DeSantis if asked if Suarez would support his competitor as a Republican candidate.

Fans see it as an innovative way to grab attention, while critics on social media called it “creepy”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wptv.com/news/political/gov-ron-desantis-pledges-to-presidential-debate-without-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos