Imran Khan asked for IMF guarantee for timely general elections





In this file photo taken on April 15, 2020, a sign is seen outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. AFPIMF says it is closely monitoring the situation in the country: sources. “A short-term bailout should ensure a smooth transition of power.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan had asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for guarantees that Pakistan’s general elections will be held on schedule, officials told Geo News on Saturday. sources aware of developments.

In a bid to gain assurance and support for key objectives and policies under the recently announced $3 billion rescue package, an IMF delegation called the PTI chief in Lahore on Friday days before the meeting. of the Global Lenders Board of Directors to review and possibly approve Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan.

IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement that meetings with political parties should “seek assurances of their support for key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program ahead of upcoming national elections”.

However, sources with knowledge of the IMF delegation’s meeting with the PTI chief on Saturday revealed that the latter had asked the global lender to ensure that the general elections, scheduled for October this year, are held at his hour.

What guarantee can you [IMF] give that the elections in the country will be held on time, the leader of the PTI said during the caucus.

IMF officials, according to insiders, responded by saying the Washington-based lender is closely monitoring the situation in the country but that we cannot interfere too much in internal political affairs.

The IMF delegation further added that the short-term rescue plan has been crafted in such a way that the transition of power should take place in time, the sources added.

The insiders added that IMF officials have also expressed hope that the interim structure will organize general elections in the country within the time frame mandated by the Constitution.

At the end of the meeting, the former ruling party, PTI, hailed the IMF agreement with Pakistan to safeguard macroeconomic stability by anchoring external financing and sound policies ahead of national elections scheduled for fall of this year and until a new government is formed, the party leader said. said Hammad Azhar.

The meeting was attended by IMF Country Chief Nathan Porter who joined virtually from Washington and Resident Representative Ester Perez Luis who was physically present, he added.

Giving details, the former finance minister said discussions had taken place around the staff-level agreement the IMF had with the government for a 9-month SBA of $3 billion. In this context, we support the general objectives and key policies.

The PTI leader also said he wanted to stress the importance of programs aimed at protecting low-income segments of the population from high inflation.

The PTI sees political stability and the rule of law as integral to Pakistan’s economic stability, Azhar said, adding that following free, fair and timely elections in accordance with the Constitution, a new government mandated by the people will initiate reforms and engage in a longer-term basis with multilateral institutions to pursue economic transformation, stronger and more inclusive growth.

It is worth mentioning here that the IMF Executive Board will meet on July 12 to consider the SBA for Pakistan.

