Biden sent a special message to Xi Jinping: – This is not a threat





The relationship between the United States and China is constantly poised on a knife’s edge.

US President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping to be careful after Xi met with Russian President Putin. Biden did what he did because China depends on investment from the West, he says according to the news agency Reutersciting excerpts from an interview with CNN. – I said it wasn’t a threat. It is an observation, he reported according to the media. – Since Russia invaded Ukraine, 600 American companies have withdrawn from Russia. And you told me that your economy depends on European and American investments. And be careful. Be careful. Joe Biden was also asked what Xi’s response to his “observation” was. He said he listened and didn’t start arguing. Putin and Xi meet Putin and Xi met in March when the Chinese were on a state visit to Russia. The Kremlin said the two should talk about “strategic cooperation”. In addition, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the two were to “exchange views on major international and regional issues”. This is reported by Reuters and AFP. China has tried to position itself as a neutral party in the war in Ukraine, at the same time as the country wants to maintain its close relationship with Russia, which is a strategically important ally. According to Christina Boutrup, TV 2’s Asia correspondent at the time, the countries made lucrative deals to buy and sell cheap oil and gas. Biden called Xi a ‘dictator’ Relations between China and the United States are also tense. In June, US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken met with Xi Jinping, where the purpose of the meeting was precisely to ease tensions between the two countries. Tensions rose when the Americans shot down a bald spy balloon from China. And Joe Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator. – the reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down the balloon full of spy gear was because he didn’t know it was there, Biden says. – It’s very embarrassing for dictators when they don’t know what’s going on. He was not made for him (the ball, editor’s note) to be where he was. He was blown of course, he adds. China later called it a political provocation. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen began a four-day state visit to China on Thursday. The formula is to improve relations between the two countries. Recently, the two countries have tried to complicate each other’s production and access to important microchips.

