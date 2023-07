Donald Trump blasts Ron DeSantis in Iowa, says GOP rival ‘despises’ state ethanol

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa Campaigning in Iowa on Friday, former President Donald Trump attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as an enemy of corn-based ethanol in his biggest campaign event in the State of the first caucus in nearly four months.

Trump, appearing at Council Bluffs in the western part of the state, criticized his main Republican 2024 presidential rival for voting as a congressman to oppose the federal mandate for the fuel additive that Iowa leads the nation in production.

Trump declared himself the most pro-farmer president you’ve ever had at the event, which was intended to promote his administration’s agricultural record and tout his oversight of regulatory clawbacks on farmers. I fought for Iowa ethanol like no president in history.

On a rainy Friday, Trump spoke to more than 1,000 Iowa and Nebraska residents crammed into the event, with hundreds more lined up outside the Mid-America Center arena.

As a Florida congressman, DeSantis co-sponsored a bill in 2017 that would have immediately ended the renewable fuel standard, a position consistent with fiscal conservatives who view such mandates as government overreach.

Iowa also needs to know that Ron DeSanctus totally despises Iowa ethanol and ethanol in general, Trump said, intentionally pronouncing his rival’s name as he regularly does. He’s been fighting it for years. Remember, as a congressman, he voted against it and fought for years to kill every job.”

Trump spoke for 80 minutes, mixing his attacks on DeSantis and President Joe Biden with asides on topics including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. I told him: don’t do it.” an impression of French President Emmanuel Macron and a dismissal of climate change science, claiming in the hottest week in history that global warming will simply give more of people from beachfront properties.

He touted his three choices for the Supreme Court, which helped form the majority that voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on abortion last year and to end affirmative action in college admissions last week. He urged caution in how Republicans talk about life after Roe and framed the decision as a bargaining opportunity at the state and federal levels.

This issue needs to be addressed properly because Republicans, many of them, don’t talk about it properly, he said. He added: “It’s really a big win to do something. Now you have tremendous power to negotiate something.

Trump took three questions from the audience and then walked to a local Dairy Queen, where he planned to mingle with workers and customers.

Although Iowa caucus campaigns have focused more on national party priorities over the past two decades, some candidates have continued to voice their support for ethanol, particularly the federal requirement that the The nations fuel supply contains a minimum volume of renewable fuels as a litmus test in the state. .

Ethanol is a fuel additive blended into gasoline and sold nationwide that is typically produced by fermenting corn. The ethanol industry consumes about half of Iowa’s corn crop, and the state is the national leader in corn and ethanol production.

As a candidate, Trump promoted the executive order he signed as president increasing the retail sale of fuel containing 15% ethanol.

Recent history, however, suggests that a lack of ethanol support may not be disqualifying. In 2016, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who opposes the mandate, won the Republican caucuses in Iowa, handing Trump an early defeat in his ultimately successful campaign for the White House.

Upon arriving in Iowa, Trump also rolled out his Farmers for Trump Coalition, a group co-chaired by officials including Reps. Mike Sexton and Derek Wulf, the two top Republicans on the House Agriculture Committee.

Before Friday, Trump’s last big event in Iowa was in March, when he addressed more than 1,500 people at a Davenport theater and also took on ethanol-fueled DeSantis. He was supposed to hold an outdoor event in May in Des Moines with around 5,000 people expected, but his campaign canceled it due to a tornado warning.

The big Republican presidential field has spent a lot of time over the past few months in Iowa, the first GOP caucus state. In June, more than half a dozen candidates, including DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and United States Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, attended the fundraiser. Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser which kicked off a summer campaign season activity.

Trump campaigned in the Des Moines area last month, meeting with GOP state lawmakers, conservative pastors, campaign volunteers and a suburban Republican breakfast club. This visit took place about a week before he was indicted on federal charges.

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard contributed to this report from Columbia, South Carolina.

