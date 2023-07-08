Ukraine wins NATO support from Turkey’s Erdogan





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy yesterday won Turkey’s backing for Ukraine’s NATO aspirations after winning a US pledge for cluster munitions. Zelenskiys’ talks in Turkey were closely watched by the Kremlin, which has tried to break its international isolation by cultivating strong relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. While reaffirming his call for both sides to begin peace talks, Erdogan gave unequivocal support to Ukraine’s aspiration to NATO. Photo: AP There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves NATO membership, Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. Erdogan said he would brief Russian President Vladimir Putin on the negotiations during his first visit to Turkey next month since the invasion began. The Turkish leader said he and Putin would discuss possible prisoner swaps, as well as a possible extension of a deal brokered last year under which Ukraine shipped grain to the world market. The deal expires on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal. However, as Zelenskiy pushes for NATO membership now, the White House has urged restraint and said that will not happen at next week’s summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. Meanwhile, Washington’s decision to deliver cluster munitions that are banned in much of the world but not Russia or Ukraine raises the stakes in the war, which entered its 500th day yesterday. Zelenskiy has traveled across Europe to obtain bigger and better weapons for his army, which has launched a counter-offensive that is progressing less rapidly than Ukraine’s allies had hoped. He called the latest US arms package timely, broad and indispensable in a Twitter post, adding that it will provide new tools for the deoccupation of our land. US President Joe Biden said providing Ukraine with weapons capable of covering large areas with hundreds of small explosives was a difficult decision. And by the way, I discussed it with our allies, Biden told CNN. The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition. Humanitarian groups have strongly condemned the decision to supply cluster munitions, which may fail to explode and potentially pose a danger to civilians for years. As the war passed the 500-day mark, the UN condemned the civilian cost. More than 9,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, have been killed since the Russian invasion on February 24, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine announced on Friday. That toll rose yesterday as authorities in the Donetsk region said six people had been killed by Russian rocket fire in Lyman.

