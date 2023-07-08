Amid the reshuffle buzz, a look at Modi Sarkar’s 5 Cabinet reshuffles in 9 years

By Poulomi Saha: There is a hum of new cabinet reshuffle after the appointment of G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Union, as new Telangana leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If that happens, it could potentially be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last Cabinet reshuffle before the 2024 battle.

Since coming to power in 2014, the National Democratic Alliance government led by Narendra Modi has gone through five major reshuffles and enlargements. We’ll take a look!

FIRST MINISTERIAL CHANGE

On May 26, 2014, when Narendra Damordas Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India, he was joined by 45 colleagues at his first Union Council of Ministers. Among them were 23 Cabinet Ministers, 10 Ministers of State (independent office) and the remaining 12 as Ministers of State.

Six months later, on November 9, 2014, Prime Minister Modi expanded his cabinet for the first time, introducing 21 new faces and reassigning key portfolios. The Union Government can accommodate up to 81 ministers, or 15% of the total membership of the Lok Sabha.

The Modi government again expanded by adding four Cabinet Ministers, three Ministers of State (independent office) and 14 Ministers of State, increasing the total size of the government from 45 to 66 ministers. Among the Cabinet Ministers sworn in were former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, Haryana leader Birendra Singh and then BJP General Secretary JP Nadda.

Manohar Parrikar was given the crucial defense portfolio, while Suresh Prabhu took charge of the railways after joining the BJP. JP Nadda became Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Arun Jaitley, a senior party leader and vocal government and party spokesman, was given additional responsibility for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

SECOND MINISTERIAL CHANGE

Two years later, on July 5, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 19 new faces to his Union Council of Ministers, marking the second expansion since he came to power in May 2014. Prakash Javadekar, who was Minister of State with Independent Office was promoted to Cabinet rank and 19 new Ministers of State were inducted. This expansion brought the size of the Cabinet to 78 ministers.

During this reshuffle, significant changes included the move of Smriti Irani from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (now Ministry of Education) to textiles, with Prakash Javadekar returning to his previous role.

Sadananda Gowda was removed from the Law and Justice Department and transferred to Statistics and Program Implementation, while Ravi Shankar Prasad was given additional responsibility for Law and Justice. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also saw a change of hands from Arun Jaitley to Venkaiah Naidu.

The 2016 swearing-in ceremony for new ministers included allies Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale. Arjun Ram Meghwal and Mansukh Mandaviya, who would later be promoted to important positions, were also included in the Union Council during this reshuffle.

Ahead of the reshuffle, five ministers namely Nihal Chand Meghwal, Ram Shankar Katheria, Sanwar Lal Jat, Mansukhbhai Vasava and MK Kundariya tendered their resignations to Prime Minister Modi.

THIRD EXPANSION OF THE CABINET

In his final extension ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed nine ministers to his cabinet on September 3, 2017.

While six ministers were sacked, four junior ministers were promoted to cabinet rank. These included Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as Minister of Minority Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman as Minister of Defence, Piyush Goyal as Minister of Railways with additional charge from the Ministry of Coal, and Dharmendra Pradhan as as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas with an additional charge. responsible for skills development.

The nine ministers inducted as Ministers of State were Ashwini Kumar Choubey (MoS Health), Virendra Kumar (MoS Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (MoS Agriculture), Anant Kumar Hegde (MoS Skill Development), Satyapal Singh (MoS HRD and Water Resources), Shiv Pratap Shukla (MoS Finance), Alphons KJ (MoS in charge of Tourism, Electronics and IT), Raj Kumar Singh (MoS in charge of Electricity and renewable energies) and Hardeep Singh Puri (MoS in charge of Housing and the City).

However, the biggest cabinet reshuffle exercise by Narendra Modi was yet to come. It took place two years after Prime Minister Modi was re-elected to the seat of power in Delhi with a resounding term in 2019.

FOURTH CABINET EXPANSION

In a major reshuffle of his cabinet, almost halfway through his second term, on July 7, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the swearing-in of 43 ministers, including 36 new faces and seven promotions to the Cabinet rank.

Twelve ministers were sacked during this massive overhaul. Notably, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who held key law and information technology portfolios, was among the shock exits. Prakash Javadekar was relieved of his departments of Environment, Information and Broadcasting and Heavy Industries.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has also resigned, facing repercussions over the government’s fight to deal with the deadly second wave of coronavirus infection.

Thawar Chand Gehlot, who was sacked as Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, has been appointed Governor of Karnataka. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Deputy Environment Minister Babul Supriyo were among other prominent names who fell out of favor with the Prime Minister. Babul Supriyo later joined the Trinamool Congress in Bengal and is currently a minister in the ruling government of the state.

With 43 ministers taking the oath, the membership of the council of ministers reached 77. This reshuffle would have emphasized social engineering. Forty-seven Union Council ministers were from the Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste and Tribes – their highest representation on record.

The reshuffle also paid special attention to states where elections were to be held in 2022. Seven ministers from Uttar Pradesh, six from Gujarat and one from Uttarakhand and Manipur were inducted. The inclusion of Uttar Pradesh leaders in the Cabinet reflected a clear drive to win targeted non-Yadav OBC (NYOBC), Brahmin and non-Jatav Dalit constituencies in the 2022 assembly polls .

FIFTH MINISTERIAL CHANGE

In the most recent and surprising development, Arunachal Pradesh MP Kiren Rijiju has been removed from office as Union Law and Justice Minister on May 18 this year, and Arjun Ram Meghwal replaced him. Rijiju was assigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

While many could not miss the connection with Rajasthan in this surprise decision, given that elections in the state are scheduled for this year, speculations have arisen regarding Rijiju’s handling of justice, which has allegedly caused the displeasure of some.

