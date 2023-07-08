Local court upholds maintainability of Toshakhana case





Jul 08, 2023

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 08 (ANI): A local court in Pakistan on Saturday upheld the maintainability of the Toshakhana case against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, Geo News reported. Geo News is a Pakistani news channel. The reserved verdict was announced by the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, Humayun Dilawar, with the hearing set to take place on July 12. The witnesses were also summoned the same day. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had on October 21 last year disqualified the former Prime Minister in dismissal Toshakhana under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making “ misrepresentation and misrepresentation”. A lower court then in May this year dismissed Khan’s motion, challenging the maintainability of the benchmark. The court also indicted the head of the PTI who denied all the allegations against him. Khan then challenged the Magistrate’s Court’s decision to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which returned the case to the Magistrate’s Court for reconsideration within seven days, according to Geo News. did not appear in court for the hearings which took place after the orders of the IHC despite repeated summonses from Judge Dilawar.

The Electoral Commission’s lawyer at today’s hearing said the PTI leader had asked for hearing exemptions and used ‘delaying’ tactics. “His arguments have already been presented by his lawyer”, disputed the lawyer. The judge noted that the IHC awarded such a “great reparation” to the head of the PTI. To this, the former prime minister’s lawyer, Gohar Khan, said the High Court did not award redress; instead, he sent the case back to the trial court for reconsideration. “And I don’t agree with that.” The lawyer further added that there was still time and that the court should render its decision in due course. The judge then denied the request to adjourn the hearing until Monday, according to Geo News. Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Gohar said he was upset with the ruling and called it a “murder of justice”. The case concerns allegations that Imran Khan “deliberately concealed” details of gifts he kept from the Toshaskhana – a repository where gifts handed over to government officials by foreign officials are kept – during his tenure as prime minister and the proceeds of their reported sales. a number of legal issues regarding his withholding of gifts. The issue also led to his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan. (ANI)

