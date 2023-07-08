Inauguration of the Papua Street Carnival, Jokowi: Giving a big leap forward to the creative economy sector





KORANPELITA.CO – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the Papua Street Carnival at the Papua Governor’s Office area, Jayapura City, Papua on Friday (7/7/2023). Invoking the blessings and grace of Almighty God, I officially declare this morning the opening and commencement of the Papua Street Carnival, the President said. The Papua Street Carnival event is a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf) and the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) which was just inaugurated by the Head of State last March. The President believes that the existence of a creative hub will give a great boost to the creative economic sector in Papua. See progress [PYCH], was shown to me. I believe the young Papuans will take a big leap forward, he said. The big leap, Jokowi continued, can be seen in the various typical Papuan products on display at the Papua Street Carnival. The president considers these products to have excellent packaging designs. Enter the exhibition site and see for yourself how the so-called packaging of Papuan products, be it coffee, smoked fish and other fashion designer-related products, really make a Leap Forward. “It’s very well designed,” he said. Apart from creative products, the president said, Papua’s younger generation has also been able to produce technological products such as mobile phones and laptops. Minister of Parekraf said earlier, producing cellphones, producing laptops, this is not done in western Indonesia but in eastern Indonesia in the country of Papua. A jump, he concludes. Papua Street Carnival also features a carnival costume parade inspired by Papua’s unique flora and fauna. (red1/State Secretariat Press Office) Latest posts by Redaktur 1 (see everything)

