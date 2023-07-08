IMF team meets with PTI chief Imran Khan in Zaman Park to discuss bailout





After negotiating a bailout with Pakistan’s ruling administration, a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting took place at the infamous Khan Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Dawn reported. The team discussed the bailout with Khan after it was announced that the international financial body was planning to meet leaders of different Pakistani political parties. The meeting also took place after reports emerged that the existence of the PTI party is under threat.

Pakistan’s former finance minister, Hammad Azhar, who was attending the meeting, shared the details of what happened on Twitter. In the tweet, Azhar said the delegation from the international financial body was included. IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz, who visited Khan’s residence for the meeting and IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter, who joined virtually from Washington. Meanwhile, the PTI team included Khan Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shaukat Tarin, Omar Ayub Khan, Sania Nishtar, Shibli Faraz, Taimur Jhagra and Muzammil Aslam. According to the tweet, the meeting lasted more than an hour and the two sides discussed the staff level agreement the international body has reached with the Pakistani government.

Discussions have taken place around the staff level agreement that the IMF has reached with the Government of Pakistan for a 9-month $3 billion stand-by arrangement and in this context we support the overall objectives and policies keys,” Azhar tweeted on Friday. He also informed that the head of the PTI will soon address the nation. Shortly after, the party’s official Twitter account also shared footage from the meeting.

PTI backs rescue plan

In his tweet, Azhar said the party welcomed the bailout aimed at preserving macroeconomic stability. During the meeting, the party highlighted how the package has the potential to protect low-income segments of the population. We welcome that the SBA is preserving macroeconomic stability by anchoring external financing and sound policies ahead of national elections scheduled for fall this year and until a new government is formed. We want to emphasize the importance of programs aimed at protecting low-income segments of the population from high inflation, Azhar mentioned in the tweet. He also reiterated that the need to ensure political stability and the rule of law is important to ensuring economic prosperity.

Amid the historic economic crisis, the country’s political turmoil has made headlines around the world. The standoff between Imran Khan and the Pakistani regime is at the center of this political turmoil. Friday’s meeting came as the future of the PTI in mainstream politics looks bleak. Days before the IMF was to meet the cricketer-turned-politician, a senior leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) filed a constitutional petition with the Supreme Court, asking the apex body to dissolve the party. In the past, the IMF itself has urged the administration to address the ongoing political crisis before the two sides sit down to discuss the package. Therefore, MFIs sit with Khan become more important than ever.

