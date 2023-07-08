Prime Minister Modi calls KCR government ‘most corrupt’, BRS says it ‘usually lies’ during visits to Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and called his Bharat Rashtra Samithi government the most corrupt in the country during a town hall meeting in Warangal on Saturday.

The KCR government is the most corrupt in the country. There is not a single project in this state that is not linked to the corruption of the ruling party. Now their corruption has spread to Delhi. We usually see two countries or states working together for development, but these two state governments have joined hands to fight corruption. The dynastic KCR regime has ruined Telangana, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy during a town hall meeting in Telangana on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

KCR’s daughter is embroiled in the AAP government’s alcohol policy corruption case. Telangana saw the corrupt reign of KCR. The KCR government has betrayed the trust of the people. His government tricked young people, through the TSPSC scam, into promising jobs, he said.