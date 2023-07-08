Politics
Prime Minister Modi calls KCR government ‘most corrupt’, BRS says it ‘usually lies’ during visits to Telangana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and called his Bharat Rashtra Samithi government the most corrupt in the country during a town hall meeting in Warangal on Saturday.
The KCR government is the most corrupt in the country. There is not a single project in this state that is not linked to the corruption of the ruling party. Now their corruption has spread to Delhi. We usually see two countries or states working together for development, but these two state governments have joined hands to fight corruption. The dynastic KCR regime has ruined Telangana, Modi said.
KCR’s daughter is embroiled in the AAP government’s alcohol policy corruption case. Telangana saw the corrupt reign of KCR. The KCR government has betrayed the trust of the people. His government tricked young people, through the TSPSC scam, into promising jobs, he said.
The BJP has invested heavily in Telangana to develop the state. All the BRS government is doing is abusing Modi and the Centre. KCR established a dynastic regime and halted the economic development of Telangana. He behaves like the owner of Telangana. The state is mired in corruption. People should beware of the mind games that the BRS plays. Many BRS leaders are under investigation for corruption by agencies. Those in power here are involved in corruption that runs into millions of dollars, he said.
Stating that the municipal election results indicated that the BJP would win in the Telangana elections to be held later this year, Modi also urged people to beware of Congress. Congress and the BRS have a history of dynastic politics. The foundation of these parties is based on corruption. They harm the aspirations of the people because of corruption. Congressional corruption has been observed across the country. Both BRS and Congress are deadly for the people of Telangana. The BRS government made many promises including providing jobs for young people but did not deliver on their promises and because of this there is anger among the people here. Have the young Telanganas sacrificed themselves for this corruption? he said.
Modi, however, praised the people of Telangana, saying they had played a big role in making the BJP the biggest political party in the world. He said the state plays a vital role in manufacturing vaccines. Telangana’s role in national development has become crucial, and the state will play a major role in India’s self-sufficiency. Many investments are coming into the state, creating jobs and opportunities. While the Center is doing so much for Telangana, what is the state government doing? he said. It is sad that the state of Telangana, for which you have all fought and sacrificed so much, is facing this situation today.
Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has condemned Modis’ accusations of corruption within the party. His speech is full of lies and accusations against Congress. BJP and BRS work together. The BRS is the B team of the BJP, he clarified.
The incumbent BRS chairman and minister, KT Rama Rao, also lambasted the prime minister. Kazipet Coach Factory is a 45-year-old dream of Telangana people. While the Prime Minister has announced a Rs 20,000 crore locomotive factory for Gujarat, the establishment of a Rs 520 crore wagon repair shop in Kazipet is an insult to the people of Telangana. It would be nice if the Prime Minister mentions a good deed he has done for the youth of the country in the last nine (last) years. It would be good for the prime minister to say a word to the governor, who is blocking the filling of vacancies in universities by sitting on the bill sent by the government for her approval. It has become a habit for Modi to come to Telangana and tell lies, give a lecture and leave without saying what he can do for Telangana. People will definitely kick the party out of Telangana in the next elections, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/hyderabad/pm-modi-kcr-govt-corrupt-brs-habitually-lies-telangana-visits-8816530/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former President Donald Trump will speak at an event in Las Vegas
- Prime Minister Modi calls KCR government ‘most corrupt’, BRS says it ‘usually lies’ during visits to Telangana
- The Broadway and TV actor was 68 – Deadline
- AKWESASNE CELEBRATES A PIECE OF HOCKEY HISTORY
- Internet without Google or Facebook
- IMF team meets with PTI chief Imran Khan in Zaman Park to discuss bailout
- 5 Absolute Bollywood Masterpieces That Will Reveal The Foodie In You
- ‘I always watch the women’s section first’: MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon reveals penchant for genderless fashion, Entertainment News
- National Security Innovation Capital Achieves Investment Milestones This Year
- Andy Murray probably won’t walk away from tennis while his fire still burns so bright | Andy Murray
- No injuries after emergency belly landing at Des Moines airport
- Former NU football player details hazing allegations