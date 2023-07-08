Excited Jokowi against the IMF, this country supports RI?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian government’s policy of banning the export of raw and downstream minerals in the country has prompted the international community to carry out “attacks” against Indonesia. However, it turns out that there are parties that give credit to the RI.

Indonesia’s neighbor Australia said currently Indonesia is making progress because it remains firm and focused on the downstream mining program.

This was revealed by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves), Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, via an upload to his personal Instagram account.

“Although there are many doubts and challenges addressed to Indonesia’s downstream mining program, in fact, at every opportunity to visit several partner countries and friendly countries, the downstream program receives appreciations and praise,” Luhut said in his post (@luhut.pandjaitan), quoted on Saturday (8)./7/2023).

“Just as happened when I accompanied President Jokowi (Joko Widodo) to Australia a few days ago, starting with the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, to the Australian Minister for Industry, he also recognized and seen that Indonesia has made great strides in its economy because it has remained firm and focused on the downstream mining program,” he said.

Not just Australia, Luhut said Papua New Guinea also mentioned the same. In fact, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea will work together in downstream minerals. Indeed, Papua New Guinea also sees the potential for downstream programs to eradicate poverty in that country.

“Besides the visit to Australia, we also paid a visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG) to open up opportunities for economic cooperation,” Luhut said.

“And again, the minerals endorsement is central to the bilateral cooperation between the two countries as PNG also sees the great potential of this program to reduce poverty there. For this reason, President Jokowi and the Prime Minister James Marape have agreed to form a task force to follow through on this,” he explained.

Despite opposition from a number of international parties, such as the European Union to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Luhut stressed that the downstream program intensified by President Jokowi is President Jokowi’s best legacy for posterity. .

“Maybe in the eyes of developed countries and international institutions, Indonesia’s downstream minerals program means nothing, but to me, this is President Joko Widodo’s best legacy to give to the next generation of the nation. in the next 20 or even 50 years,” he said.

Previously, a number of countries and international financial institutions continued to “attack” President Jokowi’s policies and demanded that RI remove these policies immediately.

The policies that continue to receive “attacks” from the international community are the prohibition of exports of raw minerals to national downstream programs.

At first, the European Union opposed President Jokowi’s policy. In 2020, the European Union sued Indonesia through the World Trade Organization (WTO) over an export ban on raw minerals, namely nickel.

The efforts of the European Union seem to have received the support of the WTO since in October 2022, Indonesia was declared defeated by the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the WTO.

However, the Jokowi government is not standing still. Indonesia finally filed a formal appeal against the defeat at the WTO in December 2022. However, so far the appeal process has not yet started as Indonesia still has to wait for the establishment of the Appeal Board of the WTO which is still “hostage” to the United States (US). The reason is that the country of Uncle Sam wants major reforms in the WTO Appeals Board.

It is also estimated that Indonesia will still have to wait until at least 2024. This too is still in line with appeal cases that have been filed by a number of parties before.

However, Indonesia has again come under “attack” from the IMF, although the appeal process has not yet been completed. Last week, the IMF suddenly released a statement that Indonesia should consider phasing out the nickel export ban policy and not extending it to other commodities.

In addition, the IMF has also requested that the downstream program in Indonesia be reviewed, especially from the perspective of cost-benefit analysis. According to the international lender, the downstream policy is detrimental to Indonesia.

“Fiscal costs in terms of lost annual (state) revenue currently appear low and this should be monitored as part of this cost-benefit assessment,” the IMF said in its Article IV Consultation report, quoted on Saturday ( 8/7/2023).

Therefore, the IMF calls for a regular analysis of the costs and benefits of endorsement. This analysis should be informed periodically with emphasis on the success of the downstream and whether or not to extend the downstream to other types of minerals.

“Industrial policies must also be designed in a way that does not hamper competition and innovation, while minimizing negative cross-border spillovers,” the IMF wrote.

Thus, the IMF believes that the authorities should consider a more appropriate downstream domestic policy to achieve its objective of increasing the value added of production.

“Increase the value added of production, gradually removing export restrictions and not extending restrictions to other commodities,” the IMF said.

