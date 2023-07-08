



“Be careful”

Biden on Xi: China dependent on the West





China is always on Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine. Regarding this position, US President Biden stressed to his counterpart Xi Beijing’s dependence on Western investment. In an interview, Biden reveals his reaction to this. US President Joe Biden called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to be cautious about the amount of Western investment in China after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Since Russia attacked Ukraine, 600 American companies have withdrawn from Russia. And you told me that your economy depends on investment from Europe and the United States. Be careful. Be careful,” he said. Biden said in the interview with US broadcaster CNN and added, “I said, that’s not a threat. That’s an observation.” When asked how Xi reacted, Biden said, “He listened and didn’t argue. And you can tell right away he didn’t attack Russia head-on.” He assumes there is a way to overcome “this problem,” the US president continued in the CNN interview. Putin and Xi had held two-day talks in March, during which they discussed Sino-Russian friendship and jointly criticized the West, but showed no signs of diplomatic breakthrough on the Ukraine issue. Earlier this week, the two heads of state also attended a virtual summit. Yellen tries to get closer Tensions in US-China relations continued to escalate over national security issues, Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine, increased US export bans on advanced technologies and managed industrial policies by the Chinese state. For this reason, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is currently visiting China to promote better exchanges between the two superpowers. Of the tweeted Yellen said she met with Chinese Premier Li Quiang, where she emphasized Biden’s “desire for a healthy economic relationship with China.” Shortly after arriving in Beijing on Thursday, she said the trip was an opportunity to communicate and avoid misunderstandings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.n-tv.de/politik/Biden-zu-Xi-China-vom-Westen-abhaengig-article24246144.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos