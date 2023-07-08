Politics
Unity is essential to hold diversity together
It is the responsibility of educators and historians to ensure that awareness of the common core belief in the unity of the nation is present in every citizen.
If an alien landed on Earth, he or she might view the planet as a quarrelsome Babel. with few ties between humanity except for a common ancestry on the African continent. On the surface, this may be accurate, but just underneath there are stories of failure and success co-existing. Examine what is happening to two countries that were once part of the USSR. What a difference there is between the current situation in Georgia and that in Ukraine. Both have endured slices of their territory effectively passing under the control of the Russian Federation. There is the Nuland school of policymakers in the US and EU who must have urged Georgians to launch a hybrid war against Russia in 2008, but fortunately for the citizens of this quaint republic such calls are remained a dead letter. The Georgians are aware that any future unity would not be the result of the kind of kinetic or hybrid warfare the Ukrainians are currently employing. This would only happen by continuing a process of strengthening contacts with the secessionist territories, rather than by creating a mental Berlin wall between the two parties. Unity could come through steadily increasing confidence in a breakaway region that the rest of the country was prepared and indeed willing to respect their rights rather than seek to dominate them. In any country, if a part of the population considered and behaved as if it were superior to others, it would be a path to instability. The reason the majority of those living in Scotland chose to stay in the UK was not coercion from London, but the fact that across Britain, Scots are so much a part of life in the whole country as the Welsh or the English are. Brexit has of course introduced a new complication into the situation, and this aggravation would increase considerably if the fire-breathing Tories coalesce around Boris Johnson to successfully depose or emasculate the pragmatic Rishi Sunak. For Boris Johnson, politics is show time, which is so much nicer than the monotonous business of government, and in this the former British Prime Minister is exactly like Donald Trump. The problem is that showmen have far more appeal in several sections of the electorate than the hard-working realists who understand that governance is not about pyrotechnics but about performance. Fortunately for the Labor Party, the majority of its members seem content with the current unspectacular but hardworking leader Keir Starmer than with his rival for the job, Jeremy Corbyn. Emotion is always a far more enchanting sight than reason, except that the hangover from the backlash of governing such a figure is likely to be long and hard, which most Labor Party members seem to understand, unlike those of the Conservative Party. who yearn for the return of the effervescence of the Boris period. Brexit would work best for the UK provided that there are, indeed, open borders with the EU on both the Northern Irish and Scottish border, a fact that diehard Brexiteers seem to appreciate. oppose acceptance, although their position is detrimental to the economy. security of Britain.
Of course, you have to admit that the UK has handled the issue of troubled parts of the country much better than Spain. Madrid are adamant about not going ahead with a Scottish-style independence referendum in Catalonia, and several Catalan nationalists have been jailed. Even Spanish citizens seeking an independent Catalonia should be treated with the respect shown to those with differing views in a democracy, rather than being imprisoned. Whether in Spain, Germany, Italy or France, the absence of a migration policy within the EU that takes care of its external borders has resulted in waves of migrants landing illegally on the coasts from several European countries. As India has discovered in the case of the millions of illegal migrants it has long welcomed from some neighboring countries, returning even a few thousand of the millions who have arrived is a monumental task. The UK is also finding out, now that the hastily devised Rwandan option has been ruled illegal by the courts.
Unfortunately, within post-2011 migrant communities in Europe, those in leadership positions are reluctant to facilitate the spread of modern education among younger segments of the population, resulting in a mismatch between what what they actually study and what they need to study in order to be able to gain employment in the country where they have settled. Most leaders themselves are not sure they can absorb modern learning, hence their resistance to it being made available to others. The consequence is the ghettoization and othering of migrants, repeatedly leading to conflagrations like those that Paris or Marseille have recently experienced. While diversity is a plus and should be celebrated, there must nevertheless be a common set of attitudes that unites the different sections of the population and prevents them from drifting off in different directions. The common civilizational DNA in the subcontinent was called Indutva by this columnist in the 1990s. Denial of this fact was the main driver behind the two-nation theory which was used to justify the vivisection of India in 1947.
It is the responsibility of educators and historians to ensure that every citizen is aware of the common core belief in the unity of the nation, so that those who act as if there are not just two nations but several nations in a country fail to shake the stability of the country. That is why the whole history of India, and not just the relatively recent history, must be learned from school, so that the whole tapestry of the civilization of the most populous democracy in the world is admired, understood and lived. Current societal tensions and dynamics within the EU, an entity that refused to adopt a policy in the 1990s that prioritized talent no matter where it came from and instead sought to erect geographic and ethnic barriers at the entrance regardless of their abilities, become a cautionary tale for the rest of the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://sundayguardianlive.com/opinion/unity-essential-in-holding-together-diversity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zelensky marks 500 days of Russian invasion by thanking soldiers and other defenders of Ukraine
- Unity is essential to hold diversity together
- Turkish music icon, actor zkan Uur dies aged 69
- Crown Princess Victoria looks radiant in her traditional Swedish outfit
- The Egyptian Stock Exchange continues to attract investors with diversified sectors and lucrative opportunities
- What is a blizzard? Trump feigns relatability at Dairy Queen campaign shutdown
- Take part in a car show in the suburbs from July 8 to 13
- Belgian tennis great Justine Henin receives the highest honor from the ITF
- Bolton details how much access “random people” had to Trump
- Effects of deep sleep brain waves on blood sugar levels
- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- ‘Be careful’: Biden on Xi: China dependent on the West