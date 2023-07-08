Unity is essential to hold diversity together

It is the responsibility of educators and historians to ensure that awareness of the common core belief in the unity of the nation is present in every citizen.

If an alien landed on Earth, he or she might view the planet as a quarrelsome Babel. with few ties between humanity except for a common ancestry on the African continent. On the surface, this may be accurate, but just underneath there are stories of failure and success co-existing. Examine what is happening to two countries that were once part of the USSR. What a difference there is between the current situation in Georgia and that in Ukraine. Both have endured slices of their territory effectively passing under the control of the Russian Federation. There is the Nuland school of policymakers in the US and EU who must have urged Georgians to launch a hybrid war against Russia in 2008, but fortunately for the citizens of this quaint republic such calls are remained a dead letter. The Georgians are aware that any future unity would not be the result of the kind of kinetic or hybrid warfare the Ukrainians are currently employing. This would only happen by continuing a process of strengthening contacts with the secessionist territories, rather than by creating a mental Berlin wall between the two parties. Unity could come through steadily increasing confidence in a breakaway region that the rest of the country was prepared and indeed willing to respect their rights rather than seek to dominate them. In any country, if a part of the population considered and behaved as if it were superior to others, it would be a path to instability. The reason the majority of those living in Scotland chose to stay in the UK was not coercion from London, but the fact that across Britain, Scots are so much a part of life in the whole country as the Welsh or the English are. Brexit has of course introduced a new complication into the situation, and this aggravation would increase considerably if the fire-breathing Tories coalesce around Boris Johnson to successfully depose or emasculate the pragmatic Rishi Sunak. For Boris Johnson, politics is show time, which is so much nicer than the monotonous business of government, and in this the former British Prime Minister is exactly like Donald Trump. The problem is that showmen have far more appeal in several sections of the electorate than the hard-working realists who understand that governance is not about pyrotechnics but about performance. Fortunately for the Labor Party, the majority of its members seem content with the current unspectacular but hardworking leader Keir Starmer than with his rival for the job, Jeremy Corbyn. Emotion is always a far more enchanting sight than reason, except that the hangover from the backlash of governing such a figure is likely to be long and hard, which most Labor Party members seem to understand, unlike those of the Conservative Party. who yearn for the return of the effervescence of the Boris period. Brexit would work best for the UK provided that there are, indeed, open borders with the EU on both the Northern Irish and Scottish border, a fact that diehard Brexiteers seem to appreciate. oppose acceptance, although their position is detrimental to the economy. security of Britain.

Of course, you have to admit that the UK has handled the issue of troubled parts of the country much better than Spain. Madrid are adamant about not going ahead with a Scottish-style independence referendum in Catalonia, and several Catalan nationalists have been jailed. Even Spanish citizens seeking an independent Catalonia should be treated with the respect shown to those with differing views in a democracy, rather than being imprisoned. Whether in Spain, Germany, Italy or France, the absence of a migration policy within the EU that takes care of its external borders has resulted in waves of migrants landing illegally on the coasts from several European countries. As India has discovered in the case of the millions of illegal migrants it has long welcomed from some neighboring countries, returning even a few thousand of the millions who have arrived is a monumental task. The UK is also finding out, now that the hastily devised Rwandan option has been ruled illegal by the courts.

Unfortunately, within post-2011 migrant communities in Europe, those in leadership positions are reluctant to facilitate the spread of modern education among younger segments of the population, resulting in a mismatch between what what they actually study and what they need to study in order to be able to gain employment in the country where they have settled. Most leaders themselves are not sure they can absorb modern learning, hence their resistance to it being made available to others. The consequence is the ghettoization and othering of migrants, repeatedly leading to conflagrations like those that Paris or Marseille have recently experienced. While diversity is a plus and should be celebrated, there must nevertheless be a common set of attitudes that unites the different sections of the population and prevents them from drifting off in different directions. The common civilizational DNA in the subcontinent was called Indutva by this columnist in the 1990s. Denial of this fact was the main driver behind the two-nation theory which was used to justify the vivisection of India in 1947.

It is the responsibility of educators and historians to ensure that every citizen is aware of the common core belief in the unity of the nation, so that those who act as if there are not just two nations but several nations in a country fail to shake the stability of the country. That is why the whole history of India, and not just the relatively recent history, must be learned from school, so that the whole tapestry of the civilization of the most populous democracy in the world is admired, understood and lived. Current societal tensions and dynamics within the EU, an entity that refused to adopt a policy in the 1990s that prioritized talent no matter where it came from and instead sought to erect geographic and ethnic barriers at the entrance regardless of their abilities, become a cautionary tale for the rest of the world.