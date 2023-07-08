Zelensky marks 500 days of Russian invasion by thanking soldiers and other defenders of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the 500th day of war in Ukraine on Saturday by saluting the country’s soldiers, in a video of a Black Sea island that has become a symbol of Ukraine’s resilience in the face of Russian invasion.

Speaking from Snake Island, Zelenskyy, dressed in a black hoodie and camouflage body armor, laid flowers in honor of those who defended the island and thanked all the soldiers who have fought for Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 2. 24, 2022.

Zelenskyy said regaining control of the island “is great proof that Ukraine will recover every bit of its territory.”

“I want to thank from here, from this place of victory each of our soldiers for these 500 days,” Zelenskyy said in the video posted on his Telegram channel.

“Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine.”

To the people of Ukraine: Your strength, courage and resilience are inspiring. As we mark 500 days since the full-scale invasion of Russia, I want to be very clear: Canada’s support for you remains unwavering. Well keep making sure you have what you need to win this war. —@JustinTrudeau

The date the video was made was unclear. Zelenskyy was returning from a visit to Türkiye on Saturday.

He announced that five defense commanders from the Azovstal Steel Plant, a grueling months-long siege at the start of the war, were returning with him on the plane.

The sprawling steel mill was the last stronghold of resistance as Russian forces took control of the port city of Mariupol. Its defenders became famous among Ukrainians for resisting in miserable conditions in the tunnels and corridors of the factory.

The more than 2,000 Azovstal defenders left the steelworks in mid-May 2022 and were taken into Russian custody. The five leaders, some of whom were part of the Azov National Guard regiment that Russia denounces as neo-Nazis, were freed in a prisoner exchange in September and taken to Turkey.

As part of the exchange, the leaders were to remain in Turkey until the end of the war under the protection of the Turkish president. There was no immediate official explanation from Ankara or Kyiv as to why they were allowed to return to Ukraine.

The island a symbol of challenge

Russian forces took control of Snake Island, which overlooks the shipping lanes to Odessa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port, the day Moscow launched the invasion.

The small stone island took on legendary significance for Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion, when troops were said to have received a request from a Russian warship to surrender or be bombarded. Ukrainian soldiers defending the island defied the order, with one responding over the radio: “Russian warship, fuck you.”

The phrase became a national slogan for Ukraine, depicted on billboards, T-shirts and eventually a postage stamp.

Ukrainian soldiers feed cats with Russian dry rations on Snake Island, a Ukrainian Black Sea island, December 18, 2022. Russian troops occupied the island on the day the invasion began, February 24, 2022, then withdrew several months later. (Michael Shtekel/Associated Press)

The Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island were captured by the Russians but later freed in a prisoner exchange. After taking the island, the Ukrainian army heavily shelled the small Russian garrison, forcing the Russians to withdraw on June 30, 2022.

The Russian retreat reduced the threat of a Russian seaborne attack on Odessa and helped pave the way for an agreement to resume Ukrainian grain exports.

“Let the freedom that all our heroes from different eras wanted for Ukraine and which must be won now be a tribute to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. “We will definitely win.”

Battles rage in eastern and southern Ukraine

Intense battles continued to rage in the east and south of the country on Saturday as Ukrainian forces continued their attacks on multi-layered Russian defenses in the early stages of their counter-offensive.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said a Russian rocket strike on the town of Lyman killed eight civilians and injured 13 others on Saturday morning.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, released images showing some of the dead, including a body lying under a bicycle and body fragments on the sidewalk next to a damaged vehicle.

WATCH | Russian missiles hit a building in Ukraine, killing at least 6 people: Russian missiles hit Ukrainian building, killing at least 6 people At least six people have died after Russian missiles hit an apartment building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and authorities warn there may still be people trapped in the rubble .

The ministry said a private residence, a store and a few cars were damaged in the attack on Lyman, which is just a few miles from the front line, where Russian troops have recently intensified fighting in the Kreminna forests.

The British Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence update that the eastern town of Bakhmut, captured by the Russians in May, has seen some of the heaviest fighting along the front in the past week.

He said Ukrainian forces have made steady gains north and south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, noting that “the Russian defenders are most likely struggling with poor morale, a mix of disparate units and a capacity limited to finding and hitting Ukrainian artillery.”

The Russian army insisted that it had successfully repelled Ukrainian attacks in various sections of the front and inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday released footage of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting firing ranges where volunteer soldiers are trained.

Pitched battles along the frontline rage as NATO leaders are due to meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius for a two-day summit next week to offer more modernization aid of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to create a new high-level consultation forum and to reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day.

Zelenskyy meets Erdogan in Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday voiced his support for Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, saying it deserved to join the alliance.

He made the comment during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, who visited Turkey as part of a European tour to rally support for Ukraine’s entry into the military alliance after the end of the war with Russia.

Erdogan, left, greets Zelenskyy as they meet in Istanbul on Saturday. Turkey’s president expressed support for Ukraine’s NATO membership, saying the war-torn country “deserves” to join the alliance. (Turkish Presidency/Associated Press)

Ahead of the NATO summit, the United States announced it would supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, a move that US President Joe Biden called a “difficult decision”. Two-thirds of NATO members have banned the ammunition, which has caused many civilian casualties, but the United States sees its delivery as a way to help bolster the Ukrainian offensive and break through Russian front lines .

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov hailed the US decision, saying the delivery of cluster munitions will help the country clear its territories while saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Reznikov swore that Ukraine would use the ammunition only for the disoccupation of its territory and not fire it into Russia’s own territory. Reznikov also noted that the Ukrainian military will not use cluster munitions in urban areas to avoid harming civilians, adding that they will be put into action on the ground to “break through enemy defense lines with a minimum of risk to the lives of our soldiers”.