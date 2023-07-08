Prime Minister Marape thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for his very successful one-day visit to Papua New Guinea





Prime Minister James Marape expressed his sincere gratitude to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for his very successful one-day visit to Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. This visit resulted in many significant achievements and outcomes. Reflecting on the visit as President Widodo left Port Moresby, Prime Minister Merab was delighted and hailed the fruitful discussions and achievements made during the high-level engagement. We are very proud to welcome President Widodo, especially given Indonesia’s impressive position as the 16th largest economy in the world with a nominal GDP of $1.392 billion and seventh in power parity. purchase (PPA). $4.398 billion. We are proud to have an economic giant like our neighbours. He further underscored the importance of President Widodo’s monumental visit, which focused not only on intergovernmental issues, but also on Bangu Baty’s fundamental objectives in Marape: fostering economic growth and strengthening trade and commercial. Prime Minister Marbi said that “trade relations between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea have reached an unprecedented level”. “We have opened the door to more trade relations between our two countries.” To facilitate this cooperation at the highest level, Prime Minister Marape announced the establishment of a working group chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Hon. John Russo and the Minister of International Trade and Investment, Your Excellency. Richard Maro joins forces with its partners in Indonesia. One of the significant achievements of the visit was the agreement that Indonesia would sponsor 2,000 students from Papua New Guinea to pursue their higher education at Indonesian colleges and universities. Prime Minister Marape emphasized the reciprocity of the arrangement saying, “For every sponsored student from Indonesia, we will appreciate their support in sponsoring another student from Papua New Guinea. We aim to foster increased trade relations and people-to-people ties between our nations. » . Recognizing Indonesia’s position as an economic powerhouse in terms of trade and commerce, Prime Minister Marap expressed Papua New Guinea’s commitment to work closely with Indonesia on trade protocols and border issues, with the common goal of raising their bilateral relations to a higher level. Prime Minister Marap concluded by once again thanking President Widodo for his visit and the positive results achieved, expressing his optimism for a future marked by strong cooperation and shared prosperity. besides : PNG police investigate shooting of soldier during drills

