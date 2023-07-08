Ukraine deserves NATO membership: Tayyip Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on July 7, 2023. Reuters

Zelensky traveled across Europe to obtain better weapons.

Erdogan says he will personally brief Putin on the negotiations.

Humanitarian groups condemn the decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky secured Turkey’s crucial backing for Ukraine’s NATO aspirations on Saturday.

As the war entered its 500th day today, Ukraine’s president traveled across Europe to try to secure bigger and better weapons for his outmatched army, which has launched a long-awaited counter-offensive that is advancing less quickly than the country’s allies had hoped.

Hailing Washington for its military support, the president called the latest US arms package “swift, broad and indispensable”. AFP reported.

Taking to Twitter, Zelensky said he will “provide new tools for the deoccupation of our land”.

US President Joe Biden has admitted that supplying Ukraine with weapons capable of covering several football fields with hundreds of multiple small explosives was “a difficult decision”.

“And by the way, I discussed it with our allies,” Biden said. CNN. “The Ukrainians are out of ammunition.”

Civil toll

Humanitarian groups strongly condemn the decision to provide cluster munitions, which may fail to explode and potentially endanger civilians for years to come.

Defending the U.S. decision, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed there was “a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks rolled into Ukrainian positions and took more Ukrainian territory.”

Russian officials issued no immediate response.

As the war passed the 500-day mark, the United Nations condemned the civilian cost inflicted.

More than 9,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, have been killed since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a statement on Friday, although rights experts have previously warned that the actual number is likely much higher than what is counted.

The observer mission said three times as many civilians had been killed in the past 500 days as in the previous eight years of hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin is watching closely

Zelensky’s talks in Turkey, a strategic member of NATO and at odds with the West, were closely watched by the Kremlin, which has tried to break its international isolation by cultivating strong relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan has attempted to portray himself as a neutral mediator, dramatically boosting wartime trade with Russia while supplying Ukraine with drones and other weapons that have helped prevent Kremlin forces from seizing Kiev in the first weeks of the war.

But while reiterating his long-standing call for both sides to begin peace negotiations, Erdogan risked angering Russian President Vladimir Putin by giving unequivocal support to Ukraine’s NATO aspiration.

“There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

As Zelensky pushes for NATO membership ‘now’, the White House has urged restraint and made it clear that it will not happen at next week’s summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Meanwhile, Erdogan said he would personally brief Putin on the negotiations when the Kremlin chief makes his first visit to Turkey since next month’s invasion.

The Turkish leader said he and Putin would discuss possible prisoner swaps, as well as a possible extension of a deal brokered last year under which Ukraine was able to ship grain to market global.

The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.

“Progress” on nuclear inspections

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Friday it was “making progress” in inspecting several areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after claiming it had been mined.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the Russian-controlled site, raising alarm about the threat of a radioactive disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian military claimed this week that “external objects similar to explosive devices” had been placed on the outer roof of the site’s third and fourth reactors.

International Atomic Energy Agency officials were able to “complete visits to cooling ponds and other locations,” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in Tokyo.

They had “not seen any indication of explosives or mines”, he said, although he added that IAEA officials had not yet been able to visit the rooftops of the facility.

Rescuers found a 10th body on Friday in the rubble of buildings in Lviv after the largest Russian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city since the invasion, its mayor said.

The strike also injured 42 people, including three children, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.