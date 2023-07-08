Jokowi is on trial for feeling he has no place in Ganjar Pranowo

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Political Indicators Researcher Bawono Kumoro, sees the pro-Jokowi (Projo) political stance as a reflection of President Joko Widodo’s political preferences in the 2024 elections.

“So maybe what was said by Project this also reflects the political preferences of President Joko Widodo in the 2024 elections”, Bawono, Sunday (07/09/2023).

He explained that, of course, such an interpretation was not born in a vacuum, but that this interpretation emerged from the attitudes or codes issued by the president in recent months. “One thing should not be forgotten if Budi Arie Setiadi is close to President Joko Widodo. He led one of the main volunteer groups supporting Joko Widodo in the last two elections,” Bawono said.

After the declaration as a presidential candidate, according to Bawono, it was seen that Ganjar Pranowo was very largely under the domination of the PDI Perjuangan in every political move he took. In fact, on almost every occasion of internal PDI Perjuangan events, Ganjar Pranowo was repeatedly highlighted as a party official by PDI Perjuangan Chairman Megawati.

According to Bawono, this may have given President Joko Widodo the feeling that he did not have too much room to influence Ganjar Pranowo so that when he is elected as a presidential candidate, he can also meet the interests of the government. former mayor of Solo.

“This includes checking whether the various development achievements for nearly 10 years will be continued by Ganjar Pranowo when he is later elected as President?

Or maybe later as president, Ganjar Pranowo will be more under the power of PDI Perjuangan General Chairman Megawati because he is labeled as a party officer,” Bawono said.



