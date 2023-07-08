Politics
The renewable energy boom in China and Latin America
The story of the rapid rise of renewable energy in Latin America often focuses on Chinese influence, and for good reason. The Chinese government, banks and companies have propelled the continent’s energy transition, with about 90% of all wind and solar technologies installed there produced by Chinese companies. Chinas Status Grid control now more than half of Chiles regulated energy distribution, something to worry the Chilean government.
China has also become a major investor in Latin America’s critical minerals sector, a treasure trove of lithium, nickel, cobalt And rare earth elements which are crucial for the development of electric vehicles, wind turbines and defense technologies.
In 2018, the Chinese company Tianqi Lithium bought a 23% share in one of Chile’s largest lithium producers, Sociedad Qumica y Minera. Most recently, in 2022, Ganfeng Lithium purchased a major evaporative lithium project in Argentina for $962 million. In April 2023, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed around 20 agreements to strengthen the already close relations between their countriesincluding in the areas of trade, climate change and energy transition.
China’s growing influence on global clean energy supply chains and its influence on countries’ energy systems have raised international concerns. But the relationship between China and Latin America is also increasingly complicated as Latin American countries try to secure their resources and their own clean energy futures.
Along with international investments, Latin American countries are fostering local, dynamic, creative, often local and often overlooked cultures of energy innovation. These range from sophisticated innovations with high-tech materials to a phenomenon known as frugal innovation.
Chile looks to the future
Chile is an example of how Latin America is embracing renewable energy while trying to plan for a more self-sufficient future.
New geothermal, solar and wind power projects some built with Chinese support, but not at all pushed Chile well beyond its 2025 renewable energy target. About a third of the country is now powered by clean energy.
But the big bucks, and much of China’s interest, are buried in Chile’s Atacama Desert, home to the worlds largest reserves of lithium. Lithium, a silvery-white metal, is essential for the production of lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles and for large-scale energy storage. Countries around the world have been scrambling to secure lithium sources, and the Chilean government is determined to keep control of its reserves, currently around half of the known planets provide .
In April 2023, the President of Chile announced a national lithium strategy to ensure that the state has partial ownership of certain future lithium developments. The move, which has not yet been approved, has complaints drawn that could slow down production.
However, the government aims to increase profits from lithium production while strengthening environmental safeguards and sharing more wealth with the nation’s citizens, including local communities impacted by lithium projects. Latin America has seen its resources sold below before, and Chile has no intention of losing its natural value this time.
Learn from foreign investors
Developing its own renewable energy industry has been a priority in Chile for more than a decade, but the road has sometimes been difficult.
In 2009, the government began to establish national and international centers of excellence International Centers of Excellence for research in strategic areas such as solar energy, geothermal energy and climate resilience. It has invited and co-funded foreign research institutes, such as the influential European Fraunhofer Institute and Frances ENGIE Lab, to establish branches in Chile and conduct applied research. The latest is a lithium production center from solar energy.
The government expected the centers to work with local businesses and research centres, transferring knowledge to fuel a local innovation ecosystem. However, the reality has not yet matched expectations. Foreign institutions brought in their own qualified personnel. And with the exception of the recently created lithium institute, officials tell us that low funding has been a major problem.
Startup incubator and frugal innovation in Chile
While big projects grab the headlines, others go under the radar.
Chile is home to one of the largest public seed incubators and accelerators in Latin America, StartUp Chile. He has helped several local startups that are delivering significant innovations in food, energy, social media, biotech, and other industries.
Often in South America, this type of innovation is born and develops in a context of scarcity of resources and under technological, financial and material constraints. This frugal innovation emphasizes durability with significantly lower costs.
For example, the independent Chilean startup Reborn electric motors has developed a business converting old diesel bus fleets to fully electric buses. Reborn was founded in 2016 when Chile’s national electromobility market was in its infancy, before China’s BYD ramped up the use of electric buses in local cities.
Reborns’ modernized buses are both technologically advanced and significantly cheaper than their Chinese counterparts. While BYD’s new electric bus costs around US$320,000, a retrofitted equivalent from Reborn costs about half that, or about $170,000. The company also obtained funding to develop a prototype of run green hydrogen mining vehicles.
Bolivia’s super-cheap little electric vehicle developed by a local startup Quantum Engine Industries is another example of frugal innovation in the field of electric vehicles. The startup aspires to bring electric mobility widely to the Latin American population. It offers the smallest electric car possible, one that can be plugged into a standard wall outlet. The car costs around $6,000 and has a range of around 34 miles (55 kilometers) per charge.
Phineal is another promising Chilean company that offers clean energy solutions, focusing on solar energy projects. His projects include the installation of solar systems, electromobility technology and technology using blockchain to improve the management of renewable energies in Latin America. Many of them are highly sophisticated and technologically advanced projects that have found markets abroad, including in Germany.
Towards green hydrogen
Chile is also diving into another cutting-edge area of clean energy. Using its abundant solar and wind energy to produce green hydrogen exporting as a replacement for fossil fuels has become a government priority.
The government is developing a private public partnership on an unprecedented scale in Chile for the production of hydrogen and has committed to covering 30% of a $193 million in public and private investments, financed in part by its production of lithium and copper. There are questions surrounding the partnership, including Chile’s lack of experience in administering such a large project and concerns about the environmental impact. The government says Chile’s green energy production could will eventually rival its mining industry.
With abundant hydropower and sunshine, Latin America is already experiencing a quarter of its energy demand with renewable energy almost double the world average. Chile and its neighbors predict that these numbers will only increase.
Zdenka Myslikova is a postdoctoral researcher in clean energy innovation, Tufts University And Nathaniel Dolton-Thornton is an assistant researcher in climate policy, Tufts University.
This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
|
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/2023/07/08/china-secretly-fueling-latin-america-renewable-energy-boom-chile/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The renewable energy boom in China and Latin America
- Jokowi is on trial for feeling he has no place in Ganjar Pranowo
- Yellen calls for US-China cooperation on economy and climate
- ‘Singing voice that could change the world’: Celebration of life planned for Sask. actor
- Girls’ Hockey Tournament Draws Three Area Teams | Sport
- TikToker Cierra Williams says Philadelphia men are embarrassing and Keke Palmer’s boyfriend is no exception
- The adventurous scientist whose feet are on the ground after the great earthquake in Alaska
- Ukraine deserves NATO membership: Tayyip Erdogan
- Biden is due to meet King Charles, PM Sunak during a brief visit to the UK
- Stream Top 10 Bollywood Movies Of 2021 You Can Download Right Now On Niaroconto
- Inside Outlander Aftershow: Stars Tease Trouble After Episode 4 (VIDEO) | Entertainment
- Rachel Stuhlmann, the world’s No. 1 tennis influencer, hit by a foul ball at Dodgers Game – OutKick