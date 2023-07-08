The renewable energy boom in China and Latin America

The story of the rapid rise of renewable energy in Latin America often focuses on Chinese influence, and for good reason. The Chinese government, banks and companies have propelled the continent’s energy transition, with about 90% of all wind and solar technologies installed there produced by Chinese companies. Chinas Status Grid control now more than half of Chiles regulated energy distribution, something to worry the Chilean government.

China has also become a major investor in Latin America’s critical minerals sector, a treasure trove of lithium, nickel, cobalt And rare earth elements which are crucial for the development of electric vehicles, wind turbines and defense technologies.

In 2018, the Chinese company Tianqi Lithium bought a 23% share in one of Chile’s largest lithium producers, Sociedad Qumica y Minera. Most recently, in 2022, Ganfeng Lithium purchased a major evaporative lithium project in Argentina for $962 million. In April 2023, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed around 20 agreements to strengthen the already close relations between their countriesincluding in the areas of trade, climate change and energy transition.

China’s growing influence on global clean energy supply chains and its influence on countries’ energy systems have raised international concerns. But the relationship between China and Latin America is also increasingly complicated as Latin American countries try to secure their resources and their own clean energy futures.

Along with international investments, Latin American countries are fostering local, dynamic, creative, often local and often overlooked cultures of energy innovation. These range from sophisticated innovations with high-tech materials to a phenomenon known as frugal innovation.

Chile looks to the future

Chile is an example of how Latin America is embracing renewable energy while trying to plan for a more self-sufficient future.

New geothermal, solar and wind power projects some built with Chinese support, but not at all pushed Chile well beyond its 2025 renewable energy target. About a third of the country is now powered by clean energy.

But the big bucks, and much of China’s interest, are buried in Chile’s Atacama Desert, home to the worlds largest reserves of lithium. Lithium, a silvery-white metal, is essential for the production of lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles and for large-scale energy storage. Countries around the world have been scrambling to secure lithium sources, and the Chilean government is determined to keep control of its reserves, currently around half of the known planets provide .

In April 2023, the President of Chile announced a national lithium strategy to ensure that the state has partial ownership of certain future lithium developments. The move, which has not yet been approved, has complaints drawn that could slow down production.

However, the government aims to increase profits from lithium production while strengthening environmental safeguards and sharing more wealth with the nation’s citizens, including local communities impacted by lithium projects. Latin America has seen its resources sold below before, and Chile has no intention of losing its natural value this time.

Learn from foreign investors

Developing its own renewable energy industry has been a priority in Chile for more than a decade, but the road has sometimes been difficult.

In 2009, the government began to establish national and international centers of excellence International Centers of Excellence for research in strategic areas such as solar energy, geothermal energy and climate resilience. It has invited and co-funded foreign research institutes, such as the influential European Fraunhofer Institute and Frances ENGIE Lab, to establish branches in Chile and conduct applied research. The latest is a lithium production center from solar energy.

The government expected the centers to work with local businesses and research centres, transferring knowledge to fuel a local innovation ecosystem. However, the reality has not yet matched expectations. Foreign institutions brought in their own qualified personnel. And with the exception of the recently created lithium institute, officials tell us that low funding has been a major problem.

Startup incubator and frugal innovation in Chile

While big projects grab the headlines, others go under the radar.

Chile is home to one of the largest public seed incubators and accelerators in Latin America, StartUp Chile. He has helped several local startups that are delivering significant innovations in food, energy, social media, biotech, and other industries.

Often in South America, this type of innovation is born and develops in a context of scarcity of resources and under technological, financial and material constraints. This frugal innovation emphasizes durability with significantly lower costs.

For example, the independent Chilean startup Reborn electric motors has developed a business converting old diesel bus fleets to fully electric buses. Reborn was founded in 2016 when Chile’s national electromobility market was in its infancy, before China’s BYD ramped up the use of electric buses in local cities.

Reborns’ modernized buses are both technologically advanced and significantly cheaper than their Chinese counterparts. While BYD’s new electric bus costs around US$320,000, a retrofitted equivalent from Reborn costs about half that, or about $170,000. The company also obtained funding to develop a prototype of run green hydrogen mining vehicles.

Bolivia’s super-cheap little electric vehicle developed by a local startup Quantum Engine Industries is another example of frugal innovation in the field of electric vehicles. The startup aspires to bring electric mobility widely to the Latin American population. It offers the smallest electric car possible, one that can be plugged into a standard wall outlet. The car costs around $6,000 and has a range of around 34 miles (55 kilometers) per charge.

Phineal is another promising Chilean company that offers clean energy solutions, focusing on solar energy projects. His projects include the installation of solar systems, electromobility technology and technology using blockchain to improve the management of renewable energies in Latin America. Many of them are highly sophisticated and technologically advanced projects that have found markets abroad, including in Germany.

Towards green hydrogen

Chile is also diving into another cutting-edge area of ​​clean energy. Using its abundant solar and wind energy to produce green hydrogen exporting as a replacement for fossil fuels has become a government priority.

The government is developing a private public partnership on an unprecedented scale in Chile for the production of hydrogen and has committed to covering 30% of a $193 million in public and private investments, financed in part by its production of lithium and copper. There are questions surrounding the partnership, including Chile’s lack of experience in administering such a large project and concerns about the environmental impact. The government says Chile’s green energy production could will eventually rival its mining industry.

With abundant hydropower and sunshine, Latin America is already experiencing a quarter of its energy demand with renewable energy almost double the world average. Chile and its neighbors predict that these numbers will only increase.

Zdenka Myslikova is a postdoctoral researcher in clean energy innovation, Tufts University And Nathaniel Dolton-Thornton is an assistant researcher in climate policy, Tufts University.

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.