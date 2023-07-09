Billboard Jokowi-Prabowo attacks Central Java, here is the response of the Secretary General of the PDI-P





President Joko Widodo met with Party Chairman General Gerindra Prabowo Subianto at Jokowi’s residence in Solo, Central Java on Saturday (4/22) afternoon.

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: The young Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. PDI Perjuangan General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto suspects that the posting of the Prabowo and Jokowi billboards is an attempt to suck up his party’s votes, as evidenced by the massive placement of the billboards in the pockets of vote of the PDI-P. “In the regions of West Sumatra, Aceh, West Java, (billboards) do not exist, very few, even West Sumatra practically does not exist, c So it’s a photo for election fishing,” Hasto told the Ganjar Volunteer Aspirations House. , Jakarta, Saturday (2023-08-07). For your information, billboards illustrating the unity of Prabowo and Jokowi have been posted in a number of areas lately. Read also : Secretary General of the PDI-P: announcement of the Vice-Presidential Advisory Council for Ganjar Pranowo September-October In Semarang, for example, there are 211 billboards with pictures of Jokowi and Prabowo. Representative Council Chairman of Semarang City Gerindra Party Branch, Joko Santoso admitted that it was his party that installed the billboards in Semarang City. “We just remind the public that what Pak Jokowi said is that in 2024, Pak Prabowo’s share will be,” he said on June 28, 2023. In this regard, Hasto said Jokowi’s background was more compatible than Ganjar Pranowo, the PD-P presidential candidate, and not Prabowo, who was nominated by Gerindra. “We will see with the achievements regarding the compatibility between Pak Ganjar and Pak Jokowi. So the billboards are artificial democracy, not substantial,” Hasto said. Read also : Former TNI Commander General (Purn) Andika says he is ready to become leader of Timses Ganjar Hasto claims that Ganjar is the presidential candidate who will continue Jokowi’s development agenda, which was confirmed at the PDI Perjuangan III national working meeting in June 2023. “Pak Ganjar Pranowo’s leadership is a continuation, even Pak Jokowi’s programs and legacy were decided at the national meeting to continue,” Hasto said. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Jokowi-Prabowo Billboard Attacks Central Java, PDI-P General Secretary Suspects Draft Voting Attempts“

Author: Ardito Ramadhan

Publisher: Sabrina Asril Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get free vouchers! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to present useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used to make purchases at HAPPY Store.



Source: Kompas.com

Publisher: Noverius Laoli

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/baliho-jokowi-prabowo-serbu-jawa-tengah-begini-respons-sekjen-pdi-p The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos