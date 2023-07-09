bleeding heartland





July seems early for the dirty tricks of the Iowa caucus, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

While most polls show former President Donald Trump has a comfortable lead among Republicans in Iowa and across the country, a mailing sent to select Iowa households over the weekend claims to thank Trump “for stood up for LGBTQ+ rights!”

A reader from Iowa provided the following images.

FALSE PRAISE FOR FORMER PRESIDENT

The front notes that Trump “celebrated” President Joe Biden’s signing of the Marriage Equality Act last December.

Quoting from a Politico article by Meridith McGraw about a Mar-a-Lago gala for Log Cabin Republicans, the mailer reads,

But the main attraction… was Trump. He received a standing ovation after delivering a rousing affirmation of gay rights not often heard in the GOP

The same side paints Trump as a “Transgender Trailblazer” for allowing a transgender woman to enter a Miss Universe pageant in Canada. Trump defended the decision in a 2012 interview with a Fox News personality, but the sender quotes a FoxNews source from April 2023, making Trump’s quote seem recent.

An image of Trump raising his fist in victory is flanked on either side by rainbow flags.

The flip side states that “Donald Trump has championed MARRIAGE EQUALITY and TRANS RIGHTS” while “many Republican leaders fight against” these policies.

Again, the posting references the 2012 Miss Universe transgender contestant and Trump’s remarks at that December 2022 party at Mar-a-Lago. The text quotes the same Politico article, with a few words in bold:

We fight for the gay community, and we fight and fight hard.

With the help of many people here tonight over the past few years, our movement has taken incredible steps, the steps you have taken here are incredible.

The mailer encourages readers to contact Trump through his office to “tell him to keep fighting for LGBTQ rights!”

It takes courage to change culture, and we thank Donald Trump for supporting LGBTQ+ Americans to fight closed-minded Republicans who won’t embrace change.

Anyone who has paid attention to Republican politics in Iowa can see that this bogus praise is designed to create negative opinions of Trump among potential GOP caucus followers.

Especially since the submission was not from a genuine LGBTQ advocacy organization.

NEW ORGANIZATION PAID FOR SHIPPING

The sender’s attribution statement reads “Paid for by advancing our values”. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Business Database shows that this entity registered in Iowa as a 504 nonprofit organization on June 27, 2023. The group’s registered agent is listed as Cogency Global Inc., which provides registered agent services to numerous organizations.

Cogency Global has been registered in Iowa since 1997 as a foreign for-profit corporation under a different chapter of the Iowa Code.

I was unable to find contact information for Advancing Our Values ​​or details of the electoral universe targeted by this mailing. Please contact confidentially if you received a copy or learn more about its origins.

The campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival for the GOP nomination, recently adopted the tactic of portraying Trump as an LGBTQ ally.

MESSAGE TRACK WITH ADVANCED NARRATIVE BY DESANTIS

While campaigning in Iowa this year, many Republican presidential candidates have highlighted their support for policies that undermine LGBTQ and especially transgender equality, such as restrictive restroom policies, laws banning girls or trans women from being on sports teams, the banning of gender-affirming health care, and limits on teaching in public schools about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Trump himself observed at a recent rally in North Carolina: “I’m talking transgender, everybody’s going crazy. Who would have thought? Five years ago, you didn’t know what it was. in Philadelphia, the former president vowed to “defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology” by signing an executive order banning federal agencies from promoting “sex or gender transition at any age.” lose their federal funding.

DeSantis has championed anti-LGBTQ policies, signing the nation’s first “don’t say gay” law in 2022 and several other discriminatory measures. Iowa and Florida are among 20 Republican-controlled states that have enacted “laws targeting all aspects of transgender life,” according to data compiled by Erin Reed.

On June 30, the DeSantis campaign’s “War Room” Twitter account shared a video that pitted Trump’s alleged support for LGBTQ people with the Florida governor’s record of promoting “the most extreme list of anti-trans laws in the world.” modern history”.

The video is no longer available on that Twitter thread, but DeSantis told conservative podcaster Tomi Lahren this week that such criticism was “fair game.” He characterized Trump “as truly being a pioneer in bringing gender ideology into the mainstream where he had men compete against women in his beauty pageants,” while “now saying the opposite” during the campaign. electoral.

Ryan Koopmans, one of the top Iowa Republican strategists hired earlier this year by pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, did not immediately respond to Bleeding Heartland’s inquiry into advancing our values. .

I will update this post as needed with more information about the mailing or group behind it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bleedingheartland.com/2023/07/08/iowa-mailer-thanks-donald-trump-for-pro-lgbtq-stances/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos