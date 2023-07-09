Politics
Sir Bernard Jenkin faces being grilled by his own panel if he is fined for an alleged lockdown party
Boris Johnson’s party inquisitor Sir Bernard Jenkin could face his own Privileges Committee investigation if he is fined by police for an alleged lockdown-breaking party.
Allies of the former Prime Minister have said they will return Sir Bernard to the same Commons watchdog he sat on and who effectively ended Mr Johnson’s career in the Commons if he too is punished by the authorities.
One said it would be ‘ironic but fair’ if the tall Tory then faced his own grilling by the committee where he quizzed Mr Johnson about parties in Downing Street.
Scotland Yard confirmed last week that it had launched an investigation into alleged ‘birthday drinks’ on December 8, 2020, for Sir Bernard’s wife, Tory colleague Anne, amid evidence of a ‘breach serious and flagrant” of the Covid rules.
The move came after The Mail on Sunday printed a WhatsApp message from Baroness Jenkin inviting “a few of our favorite people” to the event in Vice President Eleanor Laing’s Commons office.
Allies of the former Prime Minister have said they will return Sir Bernard (pictured) to the same Commons watchdog he sat on and which effectively ended Mr Johnson’s career in the Commons if he was also punished by the authorities.
Sir Bernard has already been asked to step down from his role on the Privileges Committee pending the outcome of the police investigation.
And last night there were calls for him not to take part in tomorrow’s House of Commons debate over the Privileges Committee’s criticism of seven Tory MPs and three peers, including Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel, for allegedly trying to interfere with their initial investigation into Mr Johnson. Amid calls from LibDem MPs for the seven to face an inquiry into whether they were in defiance of the House, a Tory MP said: ‘It would be a scandal if Bernard took part in the debate given that there is now has a police investigation into a potential Covid-the party he attended. Sir Bernard, who declined to speak about the party, did not respond to requests for comment last night.
However, after Scotland Yard announced its new investigation, he said: ‘It is not appropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.
|
