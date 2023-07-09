



A 24/7 debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden captivates audiences as they face off on Twitch.

AI Donald Trump vs. AI Joe Biden on parody debate. (Image credit: twitch.tv)

But, there’s a catch, it’s not real.

Activists funded by The Singularity Group have created AI versions of presidential candidates using advanced artificial intelligence technology, and the results are surprisingly compelling.

Placed behind the podiums, AI Joe Biden and AI Donald Trump mimic the voices, expressions and mannerisms of their real-life counterparts. At first glance, the deep fakes seem almost indistinguishable from the actual president and ex-president.

Credibility quickly fades as the AI’s responses become increasingly absurd and offensive.

Notable highlights of the debate include controversial remarks made by the AI ​​candidates:

AI Trump: Don’t even get me started on Die Hard being a Christmas movie. It’s just fake news peddled by Hollywood’s liberal elites trying to brainwash us all while they sip their soy lattes. The only thing I care about is making America great again and crushing Joe Biden like a bug under my shoe.

AI Biden: I hope your mom’s basement has good Wi-Fi because that’s where you’ll be living for the rest of your sad fucking life.

AI Trump: What kind of crack are you smoking to make this accusation against my boy, Hunter? Let me tell you, there is no corruption in the Biden family. Just ask crazy Uncle Joe himself.

AI Biden: What about salary and retirement? Let me put it this way, I get paid in MILFs, orgies, and top f**king ice cream flavors that will melt your tiny little maggot lizard brain faster than polar ice caps.

The TrumpOrBiden2024 project is powered by Play.ht, an AI text-to-speech generator that converts written text into natural-sounding speech.

The generated audio can be downloaded as an MP3 or WAV file.

While this innovative use of AI may have entertainment value, concerns are growing about the potential for misinformation and escalating conflict.

Renowned science educator Dr Neil deGrasse Tyson recently addressed these concerns in an interview on the Australian YouTube series Q&AI.

Dr. Tyson predicted that AI has the potential to create very convincing misinformation, which could trick people into taking actions they shouldn’t.

He points out, I won’t blame the AI ​​for this. I will blame the nefarious people who control the AI ​​and get into these tasks.

Reflecting on the risks posed by AI, Dr Tyson noted: “I think we’ve always run the risk of losing civilization because of the weapons we’ve designed and the controls we’ve put in place. Those who have says that AI poses a risk rivaling nuclear war…it’s humans creating a scenario that puts other humans in danger.”

