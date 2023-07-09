Politics
Jokowi’s smile when he meets primary school students in Papua who look like him when he was little
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met primary school students (SD) Papua at Cendrawasih Ballroom, Swiss-Belhotel, Jayapura City, Papua Province on Friday (7/7/2023).
On this occasion, a student named Andy reminded Jokowi of his childhood.
At first, Andy managed to answer the mathematical questions posed by President Jokowi. Andy also had the opportunity to take turns asking the Head of State questions.
However, before he could ask, Jokowi looked intently at Andy, then smiled.
Jokowi said Andy’s stature was like his when he was little.
Also read: Jokowi: 99% there are no problems, Papua is safe
“It’s like me when I was little, it’s the same. What is it, his body is like that too. What’s his name?” Jokowi asked Andy.
The president’s words drew laughter from the ranks of ministers and officials who attended the event.
Andy then says his name. The then president, Jokowi, repeated that when he was little, he was tall and short like Andy.
“Yes, like this Andy, my body was, small, tall, like that. Exactly, I remember when I was little. What (question) Andy?” Jokowi said.
“Hello Mr. President, introduce my name is Andy Luther Saroy. I am from Sentani school in Jayapura. I want to ask you, what was your dream when you were little?” He asked.
Read also: By dragging Jokowi into his exception, Johnny Plate sends the signal that there are other actors
Jokowi smiled and replied immediately. “In the past, his dream was to become an entrepreneur,” said the head of state.
After meeting with the students, Andy shared his impressions.
He admitted that he was very happy because he could meet the president and sit next to the number one in Indonesia.
In fact, Andy was worried when he left for the event venue that it was too late.
“I woke up early, had breakfast and then walked here, I was in a hurry. I thought it was too late, but it turned out I could, I took the bus here, I met Mr. Jokowi, I was very happy,” says Andy.
“Because it was my first time meeting Pak Jokowi. Pak Jokowi sat next to me again, saw his face clearly, didn’t just watch on TV, you could see right away “, he continued.
Another student, Jose, who also sat next to the president, was hailed as a “smart boy” by the head of state.
Indeed, José was able to answer more than three times the mathematical questions posed by Jokowi.
Also read: Jokowi plans to invite Papua Street Carnival representatives to the palace
The president even asked Jose not to participate in the math quiz he was giving so he could give the other students a chance.
“When I met Mr. President, I was very happy because I could sit next to Mr. President and answer questions asked by Mr. President and I was called smart by Mr. President,” Jose said.
National Capital Question
On this occasion, a child named Kesia Olivia Ergor also asked President Jokowi a question.
Olivia’s question apparently intrigued those in the room.
“Why is the national capital not moved to Papua?” asked Olivia who was from Sorong town.
“Indonesia is very big, from Papua to Aceh, from Sabang to Merauke, yes, very wide,” President Jokowi said.
Also read: Still awaiting Jokowi’s order, PSI unwilling to rush to back presidential candidate
With these very broad geographical conditions, the President indicated, the capital of the Archipelago (IKN) was chosen in Kalimantan.
The consideration is partly due to its position in the middle of Indonesia, so it is close to being accessible from the west, east, north and south of Indonesia.
“If you choose the eastern one – if you choose the capital of Papua – from Aceh to Papua, it will be far here, 9 hours from Aceh to Papua by plane, you know, that is If you go by boat, it could take weeks,” Jokowi said.
“So the capital was chosen in the middle so Nusantara was chosen in Kalimantan. In the middle, from the east it is close, from Papua it is close, from Aceh it is also close, from the north it’s also close, from the south it’s also close. So it’s chosen in the middle, “continued the Head of State.
After the event, President Jokowi also appreciated the Papuan students whom he considered smart and brave.
President Jokowi advised that these children can continue to study with enthusiasm.
“These children from Papua are smart and brave. All my children, thank you for coming this morning and all of them are excited to learn everything, yes, and be careful, each one is going home to their respective neighborhood and city respectively,” said ordered the president.
|
