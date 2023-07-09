Narendra Modi | Bharat Rashtra Samithi hits back at PM Narendra Modis’ remarks on KCR government, says pot calls black kettle





Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the BRS government, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday that the Prime Minister had insulted the people of the state by setting up a Rs 520 crore wagon factory while “taking away “a Rs 20,000 crore rupees locomotive factory in Gujarat. Referring to Prime Ministers’ comments that there are thousands of teaching vacancies in Telangana, KTR said it was like ‘a pot calling black kettle’ as the center does not fill more than 16 lakh central government jobs and permanently privatizing jobs in public sector organisations. “Before talking about vacancies in state universities, the Prime Minister should fill all vacancies in central universities in the country. The Prime Minister should answer the question of the governor who does not approve of the legislation presented by our government on filling vacancies in universities,” the minister said. KTR said Modi did not say a single word about the Bayyaram steel plant which was mentioned in the AP Bifurcation Act aimed at providing jobs for 15,000 residents. He further alleged that it has become a habit for Modi to come to Telangana and lash out at the BRS government here, lie and give a lecture before leaving ’empty-handed’. KTR said that the Prime Minister, who spoke about the school education system of the Telangana government, should remember that the BRS scheme spends Rs 1.25 lakh for each student every year to provide quality education, which does not is made anywhere in the country. KTR said the people of Telangana are watching the neglect and discrimination against Telangana and warned that the BJP will be taught a lesson at the right time. Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

