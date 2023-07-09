Trump owes taxpayers $9 million and an apology





When Donald Trump and his allies complain about the price of the special advocate’s investigation, remember that the former president has only himself to blame.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed Friday that, through March, Special Counsel Jack Smith had spent approximately $9 million on his investigation into former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, and it goes without saying that the cost of the survey has increased. significantly over the next three months.

For people on the left and anyone interested in the rule of law, this must seem like money well spent. After all, you can’t put a price on showing people that even a former president isn’t above that law.

Chances are people on the right will feel a lot differently, especially because an investigation into President Joe Bidens’ mishandling of classified documents cost only about $1.2 million in three month.

Trump certainly does. On Friday night, he took to his Truth Social social media platform to air some grievances.

Jack Smith, the wacky prosecutor that corrupt Joe Biden and his thugs stuck me during the political campaign in which Biden loses BIG (a no, no absolute!), has just announced that he has already spent more than 9 million dollars, on this ongoing witch hunt, he wrote. Bidens’ special prosecutor, by comparison, spent next to nothing. Misconduct of the prosecutor for the purpose of election interference!

In the coming months, Americans will hear a lot about this election interference from Trump and his allies.

Some of them may even seem reasonable.

After all, it is true that the DOJ is investigating Bidens’ likely opponent in the 2024 election. Of course, what Trump et al. conveniently forget to mention that the DOJ is also investigating Biden himself, in what seems to be the weirdest witch hunt in history.

But there’s one thing everyone should keep in mind when the former president and right-wing thinkers poke fun at election interference, the multimillion-dollar price tag of the investigation, and the discrepancy in the expenses of prosecutors.

This is a crisis caused entirely by Trump.

First, he removed from the White House boxes of documents that did not belong to him, including dozens with various classified marks.

Then he was asked to return them, and he did not comply or cooperate with the authorities. This is where his case and those involving Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence begin to differ.

When it was discovered that they were in possession of classified documents, Biden and Pence worked with authorities to ensure those documents were returned.

Not Trump.

He not only kept the documents defiantly, but according to his indictment, he then obstructed justice and on top of that even showed some of this classified information, which he was not supposed to have in the first place, for people who did not have the required security clearance.

So whenever you hear Trump or his allies complaining about this investigation, its costs, or that it amounts to prosecutorial misconduct and election interference, keep in mind that the former president is not has only himself to blame for things that come to this point.

