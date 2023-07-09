Jokowi: Province’s expansion into Papua accelerates services and development





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the formation of three new provinces in Papua as a result of the division would accelerate service and development in the country of Papua. With this division, according to Jokowi, local government control over the population will be tighter. “Because control control, community control is closer, the service should be better. The development will also be faster,” Jokowi said, as seen on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube on Saturday (07/08/2023). Jokowi gave an example, before the split, residents of Merauke had to travel to Papua’s capital, Jayapura, to receive services. However, Merauke residents are currently eligible for services from the South Papua Provincial Government. “Later it will already be in Merauke in South Papua, it can be in Merauke, Boven Digoel, where else can South Papua be served in four districts of South Papua. Can be served in Merauke. No need to go to Jayapura,” Jokowi explained. “In order to speed up the service, speed up the development,” Jokowi continued. It is known that the division of the province of Papua into several provinces is a policy of the central government aimed at accelerating the development of the indigenous peoples of the Country of Papua. Papua Province, the easternmost area of ​​the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) has an area of ​​418,707.7 square kilometers, which is about three and a half times the area of ​​the island of Java. The expansion of new areas is seen as necessary in order to improve development services for Papuans. On July 25, 2022, three Acts (UU) were passed regarding the formation of a new province in Papua, namely Act Number 14 of 2022 regarding the establishment of the Province of South Papua, Act Number 15 of 2022 concerning the establishment of the Province of Central Papua and Act Number 16 of 2022 concerning the formation of the Highland Province of Papua.

The Plenary Session of the DPR RI approved the South West Papua Province Establishment Bill to become law. Thus, South West Papua became the 38th province of the Republic of Indonesia.

